'Tis the season for fall-ing in love with the world. Yes, summer is typically the best time for romance. You've heard "Summer Nights" from Grease enough times to know that there's something in the air when the days are longer and warmer. (That was also the exact moment you decided to be one of the Pink Ladies for Halloween this year.) But, in my personal opinion, the waves have some serious competition once the colorful leaves come around. Everywhere you go, it's like the Earth is putting on a show and illuminating your surroundings. Naturally, you need some autumn quotes for Instagram the second you see the beauty of this season. Social media really shouldn't miss out on this.

So, think about it: What's your favorite part of fall? Some of us might say the oversized sweaters and mashed potatoes. Others might preach about Pumpkin Spice Lattes and the excitement of getting closer to the holidays. It's truly a time when you're never bored or feeling uninspired, because there's seemingly so much going on around you. The orchard down the street is brewing hot apple cider, and you're scoping out the best donuts in town at the farmers market, too. (Should I keep going, or are the cravings for fried dough and all things cinnamon stronger than ever before?)

On the weekends, you may go hiking and peep the leaves with your camera or just your naked eye. Sometimes a lens just doesn't do your view justice, and you have to settle for a piece of content that feels a bit mediocre. You throw the image into your editing apps, and try applying one of the presets you bought from your favorite bloggers. How did they get golden hour to look so good? To quote Gossip Girl: "That's one secret I'll never tell." Just kidding, it's seriously all about mastering your editing skills.

But, even if you can't totally capture the crisp air or vibrant colors of the leaves in their entirety, you should still post something on social media. The essence of fall is that the world is changing and growing. Even the most imperfect pumpkin has its place in the patch and is worthy of putting on your front step. Just add one of these 32 autumn quotes as a caption, and your post will be lovely and worthy of the likes.

1. "And all at once, summer collapsed into fall." — Oscar Wilde

2. "Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall." — F. Scott Fitzgerald

3. "Autumn, the season that teaches us that change can be beautiful." — Unknown

4. "I'm so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers." — L.M. Montgomery

5. "Oh fall, it's nice to see you again." — Unknown

6. "Every leaf speaks bliss to me, fluttering from the autumn tree." — Emily Bronte

7. "If a year was tucked inside of a clock, then autumn would be the magic hour." — Victoria Erickson

8. "Autumn, the year's last, loveliest smile." — John Howard Bryant

9. "Happiness is coffee on a fall day." — Unknown

10. "And the sun took a step back, the leaves lulled themselves to sleep, and autumn was awakened." — Raquel Franco

11. "Fall in love with as many things as possible." — Unknown

12. "Autumn leaves and pumpkins, please." — Unknown

13. "Wherever life plants you, bloom with grace." — French Proverb

14. "Be like a tree and let the dead leaves drop." — Rumi

15. "Can you smell autumn dancing in the breeze?" — Unknown

16. "Everyone must take the time to sit and watch the leaves turn." — Elizabeth Lawrence

17. "There are two times of the year: Autumn and waiting for autumn." — Unknown

18. "Autumn came with wind and gold." — Unknown

19. "Stay cozy and content, like the colors of autumn." — Unknown

20. "You're never too old to play in the leaves." — Unknown

21. "Leaves are falling. Autumn is calling." — Unknown

22. "If the leaves are changing, I feel poetry in the air." — Laura Jaworski

23. "You return like autumn, and I fall every time." — Unknown

24. "It looked like the world was covered in a cobbler crust of brown sugar and cinnamon." — Sarah Addison Allen

25. "Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower." — Albert Camus

26. "Let there be pumpkin spice, because autumn days are here again." — Unknown

27. "Autumn carries more gold in its pocket than all the other seasons." — Jim Bishop

28. "And autumn is the best time for adventures, because even the world is feeling a little more alive." — Marisa Casciano

29. "Autumn is wild and it is yours." — Unknown

30. "Beautiful things don't ask for attention." — Unknown

31. "Fall in love with moments, the ones that autumn makes just for you." — Unknown

32. "Every year I'm reminded to believe in magic, because of the beauty of autumn." — Unknown