Calling all my witches, this is your time of the year to shine. Not only is All Hallows' Eve right around the corner, but witches are making their mark on TV. With The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series coming to Netflix, the coven showing up on this season of American Horror Story, and a Wicked concert special on NBC, now is the time to free your inner magic. So, if you have plans to creep it real this Halloween, you'll need some Instagram captions for witch costumes.

You may think a witch costume is the epitome of #basic, but there are many different kinds of witches you could be. Maybe you want to get your squad together to go as the coven from American Horror Story, or perhaps you want to get as green as the Wicked Witch of the West from Wizard of Oz. Even a last-minute kind of girl can put together killer costume with a simple black dress, some glittery eyeshadow, and dark lipstick.

No matter which witch you decide to be, you'll need some captions for your inevitable spellbinding selfie. I've already conjured up these 30 witch quotes for you to use, so when Halloween rolls around you can just channel your inner Sanderson sister and put a spell on all of your followers without lifting a finger.

1. "Serpents and spiders, tail of a rat. Call in the spirits, wherever they’re at!" — Madame Leota, Haunted Mansion

2. "I put a spell on you. Because you're mine." — Screamin' Jay Hawkins, "I Put A Spell On You"

3. "Come witch me." — Unknown

4. "Bow down, witches." — Unknown

5. "I'm just a basic witch." — Unknown

6. "What's up, my witches?" — Unknown

7. "Cheers, witches!" — Unknown

8. "I'm a wizard, Harry." — Unknown

9. "Witching you a happy Halloween." — Unknown

10. "This is my resting witch face." — Unknown

11. "Can't wait until I'm witch and famous." — Unknown

12. "Everything I brew, I brew it for you." — Unknown

13. "Magic is really very simple, all you've got to do is want something and then let yourself have it." — Halloweentown

14. "Double, double toil and trouble. Fire burn, and cauldron bubble." — William Shakespeare

15. "Something wicked this way comes." — William Shakespeare

16. "I solemnly swear that I am up to no good." — Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

17. "Just brew it." — Unknown

18. "One with the night. One with the day. One with the Earth. That is the witches' way." — Unknown

19. "I don't curse people, I bless everyone else around them." — Unknown

20. "I'm melting!" — The Wizard of Oz

21. "I'm defying gravity." — Wicked

22. "Witch, please." — Unknown

23. "Yes, I drive stick." — Unkown

24. "You say witch like it's a bad thing." — Unknown

25. "There's a little witch in all of us." — Unknown

26. "A witch ought never to be frightened in the darkest forest... because she should be sure in her soul that the most terrifying thing in the forest was her." — Terry Pratchett, Wintersmith

27. "When witches go riding, and black cats are seen, the moon laughs and whispers, 'Tis near Halloween.'" — Unknown

28. "In my defense the moon was full, and I was left unsupervised." — Unknown

29. "Do you really want to know whether I'm a good witch or a bad witch?" — Unknown

30. "It's such an ancient pitch, but one I wouldn't switch, 'cause there's no nicer witch than you." — Frank Sinatra, "Witchcraft"