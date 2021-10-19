5 Witch Makeup Looks For Halloween That Are Too Ghoul

Some people, like me, identify as witches in everyday life (Alexa, play “I Put A Spell On You” by Nina Simone), but it’s fun to take on another witch persona every year when Halloween rolls around. The last day of October is the one day of the year you can actually don a black cape dress and pointy hat without getting so many stares. Dressing up as a witch on All Hallows’ Eve might seem overdone to some, but with these five different witch Halloween makeup ideas, you can put your own fresh and unique twist on a super classic costume.
Whether you want to be a glam witch, a character witch (Winifred Sanderson or Marnie Piper, anyone?), or any other witch of your choosing, let these unique witch makeup ideas help inspire you to unleash the witch within. Some use the makeup skills that you probably have under your belt already, while others are a bit more complicated. Either route you take, though, is sure to lead to a spooky good time. Grab your broom and take notes because this Halloween we’re going to party like it’s the 20th century again. Don’t forget your cauldron and spell book, either.