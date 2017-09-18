50 Witty Instagram Captions For All Your Spooky Halloween Pics

Halloween is, well, Halloween. You can't help but enjoy it — at least a little. There's so much to love: Halloween candy, costume parties, the cooler autumn weather, and, of course, celebrating with your friends. It's an excuse to hang out with your besties and that potential crush you've had your eye on, all while consuming more candy than necessary. Basically, Halloween is where it's at. Whether you love the holiday or hate it, there's at least a little bit of fun to be had. Between all the laughs, you obviously have to take some pictures, and you'll need a bunch of funny Halloween captions to go along with your snaps.

If there's one thing Halloween is great for, it's the Instagram pictures. You've spent weeks perfecting and DIY-ing your costume (or costumes, if you're hitting up a bunch of parties). The accessories are perfect, right down to the makeup and hair. If you have a group costume, you pretty much have to slay it (which, of course, you do, because you're a #queen). Once you know you've crushed it completely with the idea and presentation, there's no shame in taking a few quality pics with the squad to slap some glorious Halloween Instagram captions on. Let's face it — if it's not on the 'gram, it didn't happen.

The most important part about posting a picture on Instagram is coming up with a creative and witty caption to go along with it. Choosing the right words for your post can be challenging. A top-notch picture with the perfect caption can go a long way toward helping you rack up those comments and likes. So, these 50 funny Halloween captions for pictures will match any post you want to put on your page this year.

Shutterstock

1. "Creep it real."

2. "More boos, please."

3. "Eat, drink, and be scary."

4. "Boo, Felicia."

5. #squadghouls

6. "If you've got it, haunt it." — Rose Pressey

7. "Witch better have my candy." — a variation on “B*tch Better Have My Money” by Rihanna

8. "Trick or treat yo' self."

9. "Hey, boo, let's get sheet-faced."

10. "You say witch like it's a bad thing."

11. "It's always Halloween inside my head."

12. "Witch, please."

13. "Trick or tequila."

14. "Hocus pocus, I need coffee to focus."

15. "Yes, I can drive a (broom) stick."

16. "I put a spell on you." — Jay Hawkins, “I Put A Spell On You”

17. "What's up, my witches?"

18. "Let's get (pumpkin) smashed."

19. "It's just a bunch of hocus pocus." — Max Dennison, Hocus Pocus

20. "A wee bit wicked."

21. "If the broom fits, fly it."

22. "This witch can be bribed with chocolate."

23. "I don't celebrate Halloween. I am Halloween."

24. "Happy Howl-oween."

25. "Every day is Halloween, isn't it? For some of us..." — Tim Burton

SrdjanPav/E+/Getty Images

26. "All my best ghoulfriends are total witches."

27. "By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes." — William Shakespeare

28. "Drink up, witches."

29. "If you can't stir with the big girls, you can always step away from the cauldron."

30. "Only a little bit batty."

31. "Basic witch."

32. "Hey, boo-tiful."

33. "Don't make me get the flying monkeys."

34. "Hocus pocus and chill?"

35. "If you think I'm a witch, you should meet my sister."

36. "A real witch is nothing without her ghoulfriends."

37. "Not every witch lives in Salem."

38. "Don’t make me drop a house on you.”

39. "This is my magic happy potion."

40. “Oh look, another glorious morning. Makes me sick!” — Winifred Sanderson, Hocus Pocus

41. “It’s Halloween. I guess everyone’s entitled to one good scare.” — Norma Watson, Halloween

42. “I’m the bad guy (duh).” — Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

43. “Where there’s a witch, there’s a way.” — Aunt Clara, Bewitched

44. “Impressive wingspan.”

45. “Resting witch face.”

46. “Witch better have my candy.”

47. “Halloween should be a day in which we honor monsters and not be mad at each other.” — Michael Scott, The Office

48. “Just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that witch.” — a variation on “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo

49. “Let’s go, ghouls.” — a variation on “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” by Shania Twain

50. “Double, double, toil and trouble.” — William Shakespeare

There you have it — 50 solid Instagram captions for all of your Halloween picture needs. Go out there, have fun with your people, and when you're ready to post it up, try one (or two) of these captions out. These funny ideas will certainly get noticed on the feed.