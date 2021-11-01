If you grew up in the ‘90s, chances are you spent a good chunk of your time watching a teenage witch converse with her 500-year-old talking cat in Sabrina The Teenage Witch. And while Sabrina, Salem the cat, and her aunts made the magic in the show, it was their witchy Victorian house that made us all want to hitch a ride on a broomstick to Westbridge, Massachusetts. Spellman Manor might not be located in the fictional Boston suburb, but the house which was used for the exterior shots actually exists IRL and is for looking for its “new earthy owners.” In honor of the spookiest night of the year, realtors at Century 21 Action Plus opened the Sabrina The Teenage Witch house to the public on Halloween — and it’s just as spellbinding as you’d imagine.

In an Instagram post shared on Oct. 30, the realtor company gave visitors a hint of what to expect when visiting the property, which was recently listed for sale. Surprisingly enough, it turns out Sabrina’s house isn’t really in Massachusetts. While the show was based in a fictional suburb of Boston, the familiar house in Sabrina the Teenage Witch is actually located on Main Street in Freehold, New Jersey.

While only the exterior of the Victorian-style was actually featured in the show (the interior was filmed in a soundstage), the post teased that fans might see Salem hanging out on the property or get to see the portal to the “Other Realm” during the Halloween open house. Sadly, the “talking artwork and magical appliances” are not included with the purchase of the home, but it looks like there are plenty of nostalgia-inducing photo opps to take advantage of. The best part is that the exterior still looks exactly the same as when it was featured on the show back in the ‘90s and early 2000s. In addition to the iconic domed turret, the porch is still perfectly intact so you can reenact those sweet Sabrina and Harvey convos with flawless accuracy.

Unsurprisingly, there are quite a few architectural details that make this Victorian Sabrina the Teenage Witch house incredibly charming. Some rooms boast vaulted ceilings, as well as stained glass window panels and decorative windows. Even the interior doorframes feature intricate wood detailing to make it feel like you’ve stepped into another world. And if you want to host a big Halloween bash like Sabrina did in Season 2, there’s even a parking lot behind the house for all your guests.

At 6,800 square feet, the home offers plenty of space to store all your spell books and crystal balls. There’s also a larger “front” section that’s separate from the back, so you can rent out a portion of it when you aren’t traveling to the Other Realm.

That said, the interior doesn’t offer quite as many magical details as the outside. That’s because this house has been used as an office space for decades, and most of the bedroom spaces are currently set up as offices, cubicles and all. However, the interior is totally pristine with gorgeous wooden floors and neutral walls, plus there’s an entire unfinished attic with vaulted ceilings that’s just asking to be turned into a witchy bedroom like Sabrina’s.

To live out your Sabrina fantasies and live in her iconic home, you’ll need to shell out a cool $1.95 million dollars to do so. While the real-life Spellman Manor is bound to sell quickly, fans can check out the house’s Instagram account to keep an eye out for any other open house announcements and updates.