30 Instagram Captions For Capricorn Pics, Because 'Tis The Season

'Tis the season of the Capricorn. For anyone who's born between Dec. 22 and Jan. 20, now is your time to shine. Whether you're simply playing in the snow with your pup, wrapping yourself up in a fuzzy blanket by the fire, or dancing around the kitchen on your birthday with a cupcake, you'll need some Instagram captions for Capricorn pics that fit your vibe. You're hardworking and ambitious, but you don't necessarily want to work too hard on coming up with captions on your own.

The Capricorn season arrives just in time for the winter solstice and to celebrate both Christmas and ringing in the new year. That means there are plenty of Insta-worthy moments to capture. Get a cute pic of yourself walking in a winter wonderland or getting cozy with some hot cocoa while working on a puzzle at home. Fashionistas will want to show off all their cozy cardigans and colorful sweaters for some winter #OOTD mirror selfies. You could even get your craft on while celebrating a new year with new goals by making your own DIY wish jar.

Whatever you decide to do to celebrate the Capricorn season, don't forget to bring your camera along for the ride. So, when the time comes to post your pics, just use any of these 30 Capricorn Instagram captions to make it quick and easy.

martin-dm/E+/Getty Images

1. "I'm ambitious. Are you?"

2. "Let's be realistic... I can totally finish this birthday cake by myself."

3. "A sensitive look for my OOTD selfie."

4. "Saturn is my vibe."

5. "Always give it 100%."

6. "Getting sh*t done."

7. "Misjudging a Capricorn is a bad move."

8. "Driven to look my best."

9. "Down to earth, right to my outfit."

10. "Felt crafty, made a TikTok to show it."

11. "I'll be planted right here."

12. "I'm a homebody, what can I say."

13. "Green thumbs up."

14. "Working hard, playing harder."

15. "Above all, I trust myself to make the right choices in my life."

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

16. "I love love."

17. "Celebrating my roots."

18. "Give me a cozy cardigan and a coffee, and I'm all set."

19. "It's Capricorn season, my friends."

20. "Be the best and nothing less."

21. "Let's take over the world."

22. "I've got a low tolerance for bullsh*t."

23. "You can always rely on a Capricorn."

24. "Oh, the weather outside is frightful, so let's just stay inside."

25. "Me, myself, and I."

26. "If you need me, I'll be hanging out with my plant babies."

27. "It's beginning to look a lot like cocktails."

28. "Pass the cookies, please."

29. "Keep it real or keep it moving."

30. "I look to the future, because I've got big ideas."