Capricorn season is almost here, which means if you have a reliable and driven goat in your life, you're likely on a serious hunt for birthday gifts for your Capricorn partner right about now. And let's be honest: They can be a bit, ahem, particular. It's not that your Capricorn won’t appreciate the thought behind just about any gift, but if you really want to give them something they're going to love, it's important to choose something they can actually use.
The best gifts for Capricorn aren't going to be simple knick-knacks or novelty gifts, but rather items that are useful and add to their quality of life. Capricorn's hard working, ambitious, and all about getting things done. As a result, anything that boosts their productivity is going to be a big winner. Sometimes what they need most, however, is for someone to remind them to slow down and do a little self-care, too. Presents that offer them the chance to relax or treat themselves can also make your Capricorn's heart sing. Still not sure what to get them this year? Here's some inspiration to help guide you.
1. Capricorn Hair Pin
Capricorn may be practical and down to earth, but that doesn't mean they can't appreciate a little bit of glamour and sparkle, too.
2. Capricorn Coffee Mug
Kick off Capricorn’s day by letting them know they're the G.O.A.T. with this zodiac coffee mug.
3. Rocketbook Panda Planner
If there are two things that Capricorn loves, they're efficiency and organization — and the Pocketbook planner combines both. While this looks like a traditional planner, it utilizes the Pilot FriXion pen technology that allows it to be fully erasable, so it can be reused for years to come.
4. Crystal-Infused Zodiac Nail Polish
Put the magic of Capricorn's zodiac sign literally at their fingertips with this crystal-infused nail polish. Cap's color is a powerful, dark oxblood infused with garnets.
5. Beauty Bakerie Lip Whip
When you’re busy being the boss, you don’t have time for cosmetics that don't last. The Whip lippies from (woman-owned) Beauty Bakerie are smudge-proof and long-lasting so your beat stays fresh all day long.
6. Capricorn Crystal Bath Bomb
At the end of a long day working hard to achieve their dreams, Capricorn really needs a chance to relax. What better way than with this luxurious bath bomb infused with relaxing essential oils. Plus, it has quartz and garnets inside for some healing magic.
7. Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
Just because Capricorn's all business, that doesn’t mean they don’t enjoy being a little pampered. Bonus points: they can wear these cozy slippers all day since they won’t be seen on their Zoom conference calls.
8. Winc Subscription
Your Capricorn works hard, so they'll love being able to kick back with a nice glass of wine at the end of the day. Especially when it comes directly to them and expertly catered to their palette.
9. Nnewvante Bamboo Laptop Desk
If your Cap love is going to work in bed, they might as well be able to do it comfortably and in style, right? This bamboo portable desk is perfect for those times when they’re burning the midnight oil.
10. Apple Watch Series 6
If you're looking to splurge on your Cap partner, then make their whole year with the Apple Watch Series 6. Not only does it connect to all of their productivity apps, but it also helps track their daily activity to reach fitness goals. It now even keeps track of their heart heart health and blood oxygen levels, all in a chic, efficient package.
Without a doubt, the thing that will make your Capricorn happiest on their big day is to spend it with the person they care about most. However, that doesn't mean they can’t appreciate a physical gift, too — especially if it's one that not only shows that you totally get them, but is something that they actually can put to good use.