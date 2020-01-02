You can never go wrong with certain birthday gifts, like concert tickets, or spa services, or an all-expenses-paid trip to Belize. But when you're picking out a present for your significant other, the amount of money you spend matters less than how much thought you put into it. The best gifts are the ones uniquely tailored to your boo's interests and habits (especially since a personal gift will make your partner much more likely to actually, you know, use the gift). If you're looking to buy a thoughtful birthday gift for your partner, based on their zodiac sign, then I have some suggestions they're sure to love.

Gift cards are overused. Novelty gadgets are overrated. And as much as I hate to admit it, that all-expenses-paid trip to Belize is probably a little over-the-top. Your partner's zodiac sign can tell you a lot about their personality, and if you want to get a gift that feels uniquely made for them, then you might consider a gift that's well-suited for their sign. Based on your SO's zodiac sign, here are some sweet birthday gift ideas they definitely won't want to return (and the best part: they're all under $100, because life is already expensive enough).

Aquarius (Jan. 20—Feb. 18): White Noise Machine SNOOZ White Noise Sound Machine $79.99 | SNOOZ Aquarians are an eclectic, tech-loving bunch whose minds are often too busy to let them get a good night's sleep. This white noise machine will allow your Aquarius lover to catch some Zs with the help of a soothing mechanical fan.

Pisces (Feb. 19—March 20): Bluetooth Speaker Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II $129 $99 | Amazon Pisceans love to fantasize, and nothing allows them to escape from reality quite like music. This water-resistant Bluetooth speaker will let the Pisces in your life take their favorite tunes everywhere from the beach to the shower. And as a bonus, they can use this speaker to take calls and access their phone's virtual assistant hands-free.

Aries (March 21—April 19): Fitness Tracker Fitbit Inspire $99.95 $79.95 | Fitbit Active Aries are super competitive — especially with themselves — and the Fitbit Inspire fitness tracker can help your Aries SO track their sleep, activity, and steps. They'll love this gift even more if you have one, too, so they can challenge you on a daily basis.

Taurus (April 20—May 20): Weighted Blanket YnM Weighted Blanket $76.90 | Amazon Taureans are all about that comfy life, and this luxurious seven-layer weighted blanket will allow a Taurus to decompress (and feel a lot less stressed) under 20 pounds of coziness.

Gemini (May 21—June 20): E-Reader Kindle $89.99 | Amazon Geminis are highly intelligent, and they tend to always have a book on hand. However, seeing as this sign also has a reputation for being pretty indecisive, this Kindle e-reader will let your Gemini boo switch books as often as they like.

Cancer (June 21—July 22): Polaroid Camera Polaroid Snap Instant Digital Camera $89.99 $69.99 | Amazon Cancers are totally nostalgic, and they love finding new ways to preserve memories with their partner. This adorable Polaroid digital camera allows your Cancer cutie to snap, print, and share high-quality photos in an instant, which make perfect keepsakes.

Leo (July 23—Aug. 22): Towel Warmer Pollenex Towel Warmer $86.99 $69 | Amazon Leos are unabashedly extra, and nothing says "extra" like a toasty towel. This portable towel warmer makes every towel feel fresh from the dryer (and it will make your Leo lover feel like the VIP they are).

Virgo (Aug. 23—Sept. 22): Robot Vacuum ICOCO Robot Vacuum Cleaner $82.99 | Amazon If you don't think a robot vacuum makes for a good birthday gift, then you've never met a Virgo. Cleanliness is imperative to Virgos, and since this industrious sign is always busy, they'll love having an assistant to help keep things tidy.

Libra (Sept. 23—Oct. 22): Oil Diffuser Homesick Ultrasonic Aroma Oil Diffuser $89.95 $74.97 | Amazon Libras are all about balance and good vibes, and an oil diffuser enhanced with ultrasonic vibrations is sure to bring tranquility into your Libra boo's home. Since this diffuser is compatible with all essential oils, they can choose whatever fragrances they please.

Scorpio (Oct. 23—Nov. 21): Headphones Status Audio CB-1 Studio Monitor Headphones $79 | Status Audio Scorpios are solitary types, and they could always use some peace and quiet. These comfortable and portable studio monitor headphones will allow your Scorpio sweetie to tune out the world for a while and do some restorative mediation.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21): Backpack Nordace Siena Smart Backpack $165 $99.99 | Nordace Sagittarians are always on the go, and they need a practical backpack to take with them on their many trips. This smart backpack can fit everything a Sagittarius needs for a great adventure (and also includes a USB charging port, which is especially handy for these forgetful folks).

Capricorn (Dec. 22—Jan. 19): Personal Planner Kikki.K Large Personal Planner $74.99 | Kikki.K Capricorns give Virgos a run for their money when it comes to organization. Since this sign's birthday falls right around the New Year, your Capricorn SO will need a comprehensive personal planner to start the year off on the right foot.