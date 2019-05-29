If my partner wants to make me feel special, the best way is to simply be thoughtful. OK, that may sound really basic, but truly, as a Virgo who obsesses about the details and is constantly thinking on a micro level about taking care of others, having someone return the favor by putting in the effort to consider my needs and feelings and be one step ahead is honestly the best feeling ever. It's a small thing, but it feels huge to me. This is exactly why understanding how to make your partner feel special by getting to know the things that really matter to them based on their zodiac sign can be a powerful way to show them how much you care, by making the little gestures that have the greatest impact.

Every person is different, so you'll need to cater these ideas to the individual, but there are some general ways of behaving and activities that your SO will appreciate on a deeper level and which will make them feel like they are really loved. Nothing makes you feel more special than knowing how much the people you care for feel the same in return. So give these ideas a try, based on your partner's astrological sign.

ARIES (MARCH 21 TO APRIL 19): Plan a spontaneous road trip. Giphy For adventurous and energetic Aries, wanderlust and a desire for new experiences is always present, but life has a penchant for getting in the way all too often. This is why, if you really want to make your Aries love feel special, you should indulge and validate their wanderlust and spontaneous spirit with a surprise road trip accompanied by an itinerary full of thrilling activities.

TAURUS (APRIL 20 TO MAY 20): Give them a thoughtful gift. Giphy Rules by Venus, Taurus is a very loving and affectionate partner — but they also have a deep appreciation for aesthetics and luxury. While the day to day way to make your Taurus happy includes lots of physical affection, to really make a moment special surprise them with a thoughtful and beautiful gift that embraces that other side of their ruling planet, like jewelry or a piece of art.

GEMINI (MAY 21 TO JUNE 20): Plan little surprises. Giphy For Gemini, the death of romance is boredom. This air sign feels like their best selves when they are curious and being mentally and intellectually stimulated, so keeping them on their toes is the best way to make them feel special. Plan small surprises, like hidden love notes or impromptu day trips. Basically, anything that lets them know that life will continue to be an adventure together.

CANCER (JUNE 21 TO JULY 22): Put away your phone. Giphy Want to make a Cancer feel special, let them know they really are important to you by giving them your full and undivided attention. This emotional water sign craves a real connection, so give them what they want by setting aside blocks of time where they are your sole focus, by putting your phone in drawer and forgetting about it for a while.

LEO (JULY 23 TO AUG. 22): Compliments, lots of compliments. Giphy Leo thrives with lots of attention and appreciation, so if you want to make them feel like the center of the world (they believe they deserve to be), then lavish on the words of affirmation. Let your Lion know just know how amazing you think they are — hourly.

VIRGO (AUG. 23 TO SEPT. 22): It’s all about the little things. Giphy Virgo is a detail-oriented and critical sign. They notice everything and can't help but want to tweak and improve it. However, all that perfectionism is exhausting. This is why, when they recognize (and believe me they will notice) a partner who is paying attention and being thoughtful, it means everything to Virgo and makes them feel loved. It's all about actions and effort for this sign.

LIBRA (SEPT. 23 TO OCT. 22): Throw them a party. Giphy For a social butterfly like Libra, having a party thrown in their honor — on or off their birthday — speaks directly to their heart. They love to be surrounded by the people they care about, socializing, and having fun. And you can bet they will remember the generous person that made it all happen — you.

SCORPIO (OCT. 23 TO NOV. 21): Plan an adult night in. Giphy Passionate and fiery Scorpio is very comfortable being the one who initiates of all the amorous activities in their relationship. However, being surprised by a lover who is eager and willing to kick things off with a surprise night of adult truth or dare is a way to really make them feel incredible. The mix of thrills from the “dares” and the emotional connection and trust building from the “truths” are basically all this sign has ever really wanted.

SAGITTARIUS (NOV. 22 TO DEC. 21): Encourage their independence. Giphy It's not uncommon for Sagittarius to hear they are not trustworthy, or that they need to give up some of their independence to make a relationship work. But the best relationships for this sign, the type that make them feel the most loved and appreciated, are ones where their partner actually encourages them to be more of themselves and embraces their independence.

CAPRICORN (DEC. 22 TO JAN. 19): Be a good listener. Giphy Capricorns place a high value on their time and effort. They are a driven, disciplined, and practical sign. While they know not everyone works they way they do, they can't help but be frustrated by people who are unfocused. This is why a partner who actually listens, is present, and remembers what they have to say is the kind of validation that really resonates for Capricorn, and shows that their partner cares.

AQUARIUS (JAN. 20 TO FEB. 18): Encourage their unconventional ideas. Giphy Being the unique sign that they are, Aquarius often feels like they just don’t fit in. So, when they find a partner who they can open up to without feeling like they will be judged, it's like coming home. Keep and open mind to all the quirks and eccentricities of this sign if you want them to truly feel special and loved.