At the start of a relationship, you feel high off of love. You're floating two feet above the ground, butterflies are raging in your stomach, and there's a silly-stupid smile plastered on your face 24/7. All new things feel bright and shiny at first — that is, until it stops feeling so new. If you're worried about your love becoming as predictable as an old thing, take note of how to spice up your relationship, according to your partner's zodiac sign, because we've all been there. The spark has dimmed to a flicker and you're not sure if the love is fading or it just needs to be brought back to life.

You know why relationships tend to grow stale? Because you're not going out of your way to make it as interesting as you once did. You're forgetting to see your partner with the same magic as you once did. Well, the good news is that the magic never dies. It only needs to be conjured once again, and by taking a look at the zodiac signs in your partner's birth chart, you can figure out exactly how that magic works for them. So, what are you waiting for? Get to romancing.

Aries

Do something that gets your heart racing and your blood pumping. Play a fierce game together. Attend a music festival, go rock climbing, or ride a roller coaster. Let your inner-child come out to play and refuse to contain your passion. Experiences are what your Aries wants.

Taurus

Do something luxurious and sensual with your Taurus. Visit a spa, cook dinner together, treat yourselves to an exquisite evening at the trendiest cocktail bar. Combine your forces to accomplish and build something together. Give your Taurus a gift. They can't resist gifts.

Gemini

Make your Gemini blush with words. Engage in stimulating conversations and leave them clever love letters when they least expect it. Make them feel like the most intelligent person you've ever met. Make them laugh and be as spontaneous as you can. They love surprises.

Cancer

The way to a Cancer's heart is through the home. Plan a special night in with their favorite foods and movies. Do something sweet for their family and incorporate them into your plans. Be vulnerable with them and make them feel nurtured and taken care of. Feel free to be gushy.

Leo

Go all out with the romantic gestures. Bring them flowers, give them compliments, listen to them when they confide in you, and give them a platform to be their best selves. Participate in an open mic night together, sing karaoke, and dance. A Leo wants to feel admired and adored.

Virgo

If a Virgo had a love language, it would be acts of service. Do something that they hate doing for them. Clean the house, organize a mess, take care of errands for them. Titillate their intelligence. Solve a mystery together, play an intellectual game, and be clever. They love being impressed.

Libra

Make your Libra feel like your one and only. Plan a romantic candle-lit dinner and break out the fancy champagne. Flirt with them as though it's your first date. Satisfy their taste with a visit to an art museum or a shopping trip. Make them feel beautiful. A Libra wants to be courted.

Scorpio

Depth is what your Scorpio truly needs. Tell them your deepest secrets and make them feel like they know you better than anyone in the world. Express your passion and desire for them. Spend quality alone time together. It wouldn't hurt to try something wild in the bedroom either.

Sagittarius

Your Sagittarius does not want to sit still. They want your love to feel like an adventure. Plan a road trip together and see where you guys end up. Go to the beach and make it the most unique beach experience ever. Be over-the-top. Be the couple so loud and fun, everyone notices.

Capricorn

To spice things up with your Capricorn, make them feel like you're a power couple. Help them achieve their goals and take part in their success. Let your ambitions combine and unfold. They can't resist chivalry either, so hold open the door for them and cook them a fancy dinner.

Aquarius

Your Aquarius doesn't play by the typical book. They'd rather you romance them in a way that speaks only to them. Take note of their quirky tastes and do something unique that you know they'd enjoy. They love company, so attend a party together or try double-dating.

Pisces

Your Pisces is a hopeless romantic and a dreamer. Do something sappy, meaningful, and artistic with them. Paint together, attend a play together, or recite a poem for them. Show them that you care about their feelings and hear them out. To make a Pisces feel understood is to love them.