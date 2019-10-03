For some couples, communication during sex is key for a mutually great experience, but most everyone communicates differently. This can have a lot to do with someone's personality, including the dynamics behind their zodiac sign. Turns out, the stars might affect how your partner tells you what they want in bed. Cancers and Scorpios, for example, can be shy at first. Modest Cancers can feel nervous about expressing their sexual desires. Meanwhile, Scorpios have a long-standing reputation for being the most kinky and unafraid to express it. But, the zodiac signs who'll tell you what they want in bed are usually the ones that are go-getters both in the streets, and in the sheets.

Leos, for example, can be loud, boisterous, and the life of the party. You'd be hard-pressed to find a Leo who doesn't also perform in bed. A Leo might not verbally tell you what they like, but they'll almost definitely let out a dramatic moan. Similarly, Sagittarians can be super opinionated and quick-witted. They always have something to say. So, when it comes to sex, a Sagittarian's nature will come out in the form of pointed dirty talk — so quippy, you might miss it. But these fire signs are often the only ones in the zodiac who aren't afraid to get hot and heavy, and will let you know exactly how to turn them on. Here are three other zodiac signs who won't be afraid to tell you what they want when it comes to their sexual pleasure.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Jovo Jovanovic / Stocksy Earth signs can have a reputation for being blunt, and Capricorns are no exception. They're sexy, but in a low-key and undeniable way. Some quintessential Capricorns include Issa Rae, Dolly Parton, and Hayley Williams, as well as Bradley Cooper, Liam Hemsworth, Jude Law, Zayn Malik and John Legend. Capricorns are seldom shy about they want, whether that's in their careers, or in their ideal sexual lives. They're not going to hold back. If you're hooking up with a Capricorn, it's safe to say they're going to be the ones calling the shots in bed. They love being the boss, so grab your laptop and take some notes.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) People who fall under the sign of Aries tend bring the heat to everything they do. When it comes to matters of sex and dating, Aries are intense, but charming. There's just something about them that makes you say, "Why, absolutely, I would love to leave the bar with you." Some prime examples of Aries you'd probably recognize include Paul Rudd, Shay Mitchell, Chance the Rapper, Hayley Kiyoko, and Quavo, to name a few. Aries are typically very down to apply their signature passion and finesse to their sex lives. When it comes to sharing a bed with an Aries, they'll be upfront and eager about how to please them. And in fact, they'll probably show you if you need a demonstration.