3 Zodiac Signs That Are Secretly Kinky In The Bedroom

Some zodiac signs are more obviously into BDSM than others. That's not to say that they're definite kinksters 100% of the time, but you're probably more inclined to think, "That tracks," when your Scorpio homie tells you they enjoy getting spanked, or when your dramatic Leo bestie tells you they're into whips and rope. But once in a while, you might encounter the zodiac signs that are secretly kinky. These signs wouldn't volunteer to visit a sex shop, nor are they the ones who put all their fingers down first during Never Have I Ever. But that's only because they keep their dirty side under lock and key.

Regardless of your partner's zodiac sign, it's always reassuring when they feel safe and comfortable enough to explore their sexuality with you. Getting a glimpse of the raunchy side these low-key signs keep under wraps feels like a reward. Consider yourself lucky if you're hooking up with one of these softly seductive signs. As their BDSM-consenting partner, you get to reap the benefits of their exhilarating tastes. Here are the three zodiac signs you should keep an eye on.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

Aquarius tends to be private and a bit of a loner, but they live for the unconventional. From the office, to the kitchen, to the bedroom, Aquarius isn't afraid to experiment with new ways of doing things — you included. Body paint, wax play, and a sexy dress-up session are probably on their sexual bucket list. This off-beat, dreamy sign will want to stimulate your body, as well as your imagination.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus truly takes their time getting to know their sexual partners. As this indulgent earth sign becomes more relaxed around you, they'd be down to explore all kinds deviance and decadence. Their taste for luxury means they wouldn't think twice about adding that expensive vibrator or that bougie dildo to their shopping cart. Overstimulation, temperature play, and sensation play would most likely be Taurus' jam. Because in their book, there's no such thing as too much of a good thing.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

valentinrussanov/E+/Getty Images

Last but not least is Virgo, the most reserved and careful sign of the zodiac. In fact, because Virgo is high-strung and constantly stressed out about life, this sign needs one hell of a release. Every kink-inclined person should brush up on BDSM before diving in, but best believe your Virgo partner will read everything they can about your kinks and get cracking on the homework. (You'll love the extra credit.) They're most likely to be turned on by bondage, guided masturbation, or exhibitionism and voyeurism. Virgo is obsessed with calling the shots, so they'd love to dabble in power play.

If you're crushing on or talking to an Aquarius, Taurus, or Virgo, recognize that they're most likely chill in the streets, but a total freak between the sheets.