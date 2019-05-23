When it comes to sexual dynamics, certain signs are 100% likely to call the shots in the bedroom. Sometimes there's grey area — for example, Geminis, Sagittarians, and Capricorns like to both dominate and be dominated in the bedroom. It just depends on the partner and what kind of mood they're in when things are getting hot and heavy. But there are for sure some zodiac signs that love being called "Daddy" in bed.

While it may be cringey for some folks, throwing "Daddy" around during sex is super hot for some. As sex therapist Vanessa Marin explained to Broadly, "Yes, 'daddy' can mean 'father,' but we also use the word to indicate when someone is the boss, in charge, a protector, or doing a good job." So it follows that signs who enjoy the nickname are also those who — you got it! — enjoy being the boss, in charge, or doing a really good job. They're typically the ones who love to spearhead cooking in the kitchen, drag a group project from the depths of hell, and yes, be the dominant partner during sex. Here are the three signs that get all heated when you call them "Daddy" in bed.

Aries (March 20 — April 20) Michela Ravasio / Stocksy Aries are signified by a ram for good reason — both are bold and fearless. Likewise, I've never met an Aries who isn't blunt about their desires. And nothing irks an Aries more than time wasted. So they'll waste none letting you know that they do, in fact, like being called "Daddy" in bed. Why it gets them riled up: For an Aries, the title of "Daddy" is confirmation that they're in charge and get to call the shots in the bedroom. When to call them "Daddy:" When you're asking an Aries to tie you up and tease you, because they love it when you're in charge.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 23) Alexey Kuzma / Stocksy Leos are truly something else in the bedroom. Symbolized by a lion, the "king of the jungle," Leos definitely want to be dominant in bed. With that desire comes a high sex drive and the determination to make sex as pleasurable as possible. When it comes to sexy time, Leo partners would best be prepared for a round or seven. Why it gets them riled up: Leos will often make satisfying their partner the main sexual priority. So to get called "Daddy" in bed? That will only encourage a Leo to keep going and continue making you feel as good as possible. When to call them "Daddy:" Telling a Leo how much you'd like them on top of you, because it always feels so good to be underneath them.