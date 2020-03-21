10 Expensive Sex Toys That Are Worth The Splurge
You've probably heard the term"self-love" as slang for masturbation, and while it's a sly euphemism, there is something to it. Pleasuring yourself should be considered self-love, since you're taking care of your physical and emotional well-being by dedicating time to make yourself feel good. If masturbation stars in your self-care routine, you don't have to spend a fortune to get off. But if you want to splurge on an expensive sex toy, make sure it's one that's worth the investment.
Yes, Amazon Prime-ing a affordable sex toy to your apartment is a luxury in its own right. Yes, little bullet vibe can do the job. But there's no harm in treating yourself if you want to guarantee the best orgasm every time. By masturbating, you're relieving stress, practicing mindfulness, and exploring yourself through sexual fantasy. Investing in a pricey sex toy is essentially investing your physical and mental health.
"Many of us have had our sexualities politicized, targeted, shamed, or exploited by others. Many of us have had sexual experiences with people who did not attend to our pleasure. Many of us have jobs that require constant attention to others," sex therapist Casey Tanner previously told Elite Daily. "Masturbation and self-pleasure create space to mindfully attend only to you." With this greater context in mind, get into these 10 beautiful, thoughtfully-designed sex toys that make for delightful ways to indulge in self-love.
1. LELO Smart Wand Massager
Bragging "earth-shattering pleasure," LELO's Smart Wand is a cut above the rest. Along with being waterproof, its vibrations "build on contact with your body" and increase intensity automatically.
2. We-Vibe's Sync Set
The main reason to stan We-Vibe's dreamy "Under the Stars" Sync vibrator? It can bend to stimulate your clitoris and G-spot at just the right angle. Plus, if you decide to share with a partner, it can be remote or app-controlled for extra excitement.
3. Unbound's Palma Vibrator
Unbound's Palma ring is a multi-speed vibrator disguised as a glamorous ring, so you can feel good while looking good, too.
4. Chakrubs' Prism Crystal
This Chakrubs crystal is carved from pure quartz, so apart looking ethereal, it's said to be "beneficial for manifesting, healing, meditation, protection, and channeling." If you're into the mystical, this toy can please you physically and spiritually.
5. LELO's Sona 2 Cruise
LELO's award-winning Sona 2 Cruise is named for the toy's "soft" sonic waves and the ability to set "cruise control." This toy also increases in intensity based on how hard you press it to your body.
6. B-Vibe Vibrating Butt Plug
If you're into anal play during masturbation, drop some extra coins on B-Vibe's splash-proof Rimming Plug Petite. Its tagline is "medium size with maximum pleasure." Enough said, TBH.
7. Zumio's S Toy
Similar to LELO's wand and Sona 2 Cruise, the intensity of Zumio's S toy — named because it's made for sensitive clits — increases based on the pressure you apply. Unlike other toys, this one pleasures you with rotation instead of vibration.
8. Njoy Pure Wand
If you're looking for a sex toy that's not phallic but not your average dildo, try Njoy's Pure Wand. Apart from being double-sided (different sizes for versatile pleasure), the wand can also be chilled or warmed for sensation play.
9. Unbound's Nipple Clamps
Nipple clamps are a sexy way to give yourself peak pleasure while your hands are occupied elsewhere. This set from Unbound is gold-plated and comes with a detachable clit clamp, too.
10. Womanizer Duo
Womanizer Duo is the name and "touch-less stimulation" of your clitoris is the game. This toy uses air to pleasure your clit while stimulating your G-spot. If that's not compelling enough, the Duo only starts when it comes in contact with your body and will turn off once you remove it.
No, money can't buy happiness. But it can buy you better access to powerful orgasms and in some cases, the prettiest tools for self-love you could ever dream up.