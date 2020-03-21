You've probably heard the term"self-love" as slang for masturbation, and while it's a sly euphemism, there is something to it. Pleasuring yourself should be considered self-love, since you're taking care of your physical and emotional well-being by dedicating time to make yourself feel good. If masturbation stars in your self-care routine, you don't have to spend a fortune to get off. But if you want to splurge on an expensive sex toy, make sure it's one that's worth the investment.

Yes, Amazon Prime-ing a affordable sex toy to your apartment is a luxury in its own right. Yes, little bullet vibe can do the job. But there's no harm in treating yourself if you want to guarantee the best orgasm every time. By masturbating, you're relieving stress, practicing mindfulness, and exploring yourself through sexual fantasy. Investing in a pricey sex toy is essentially investing your physical and mental health.

"Many of us have had our sexualities politicized, targeted, shamed, or exploited by others. Many of us have had sexual experiences with people who did not attend to our pleasure. Many of us have jobs that require constant attention to others," sex therapist Casey Tanner previously told Elite Daily. "Masturbation and self-pleasure create space to mindfully attend only to you." With this greater context in mind, get into these 10 beautiful, thoughtfully-designed sex toys that make for delightful ways to indulge in self-love.

1. LELO Smart Wand Massager Smart Wand - Medium $159 | LELO SEE ON LELO Bragging "earth-shattering pleasure," LELO's Smart Wand is a cut above the rest. Along with being waterproof, its vibrations "build on contact with your body" and increase intensity automatically.

2. We-Vibe's Sync Set Sync - Under the Stars $199 | We-Vibe SEE ON WE-VIBE The main reason to stan We-Vibe's dreamy "Under the Stars" Sync vibrator? It can bend to stimulate your clitoris and G-spot at just the right angle. Plus, if you decide to share with a partner, it can be remote or app-controlled for extra excitement.

3. Unbound's Palma Vibrator Palma Vibrator Ring $128 | Unbound SEE ON UNBOUND Unbound's Palma ring is a multi-speed vibrator disguised as a glamorous ring, so you can feel good while looking good, too.

7. Zumio's S Toy Zumio S $140 | Zumio SEE ON ZUMIO Similar to LELO's wand and Sona 2 Cruise, the intensity of Zumio's S toy — named because it's made for sensitive clits — increases based on the pressure you apply. Unlike other toys, this one pleasures you with rotation instead of vibration.

9. Unbound's Nipple Clamps Nipple & Clit Clamp $34 | Unbound SEE ON UNBOUND Nipple clamps are a sexy way to give yourself peak pleasure while your hands are occupied elsewhere. This set from Unbound is gold-plated and comes with a detachable clit clamp, too.