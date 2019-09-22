"Self-love" and "self-care" are terms that people tend to throw around all the time, and for what? Everyone knows that it's important to love and feel good about yourself. But it's crucial to remember that your self-love journey isn't about simply checking off a box.

As Dr. Jessica O’Reilly, relationship expert and Astroglide’s resident sexologist, explains, "The way you feel about yourself affects every area of your life." This includes your mental and physical health, all your relationships, your work, your stress levels, your energy levels, your cognitive function, your sleep patterns, and your diet. "Self-love — however you define it — is one way to augment your self-esteem to make all areas of your life more meaningful and fulfilling," O'Reilly says.

Likewise, Natalie Hatjes, a sexual wellness hypnotherapist and sexuality educator, says that self-love is important because it fuels healthy decision-making. "You are more likely to make choices that feed your soul, so that you are operating at your highest potential," Hatjes tells Elite Daily. "You walk away from situations that are not serving you, and are able to set and honor your boundaries."

Casey Tanner, a gender and sex therapist, echoes this, saying, "If we can find that solace within ourselves, we can make choices about how to spend our time that do not come from a deficit mindset, but from a place of strength."

The main way they advise getting there? Work on feeling at home in your own body. Tanner says, "If we don't feel at home in our own skin, we will be forever searching for something, somewhere, or someone outside of ourselves to make us feel OK."