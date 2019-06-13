Here's The Sex Toy You Should Try, Based On Your Relationship Status

"New" may not always mean "better." But mixing something "new" — be it a person, a position, a technique, or a toy — into your sex life always has the potential to be hot. Sex toys in particular bring a certain excitement. There's that juicy potential for discovering a different kind of sexual stimulation — one that is absolutely delightful, and that you couldn't have fathomed if you hadn't taken a chance on some mystifying, devious-looking device. The next sex toy you should try to spice your sex life up might depend on your relationship status, though.

Honestly, you can probably find a way to use any sex toy to your benefit — alone or with someone else, regardless of your anatomy or your partner's. It's all about getting wicked and creative. Still, it's nice to have a toy all to yourself for make your masturbation more indulgent. Or maybe, a foolproof butt plug that consistently makes all your hookups that much more fun. And then there are the BDSM or BDSM-lite toys that require a little more trust than a one-night stand or Tinder match — but still might super dope with a trusted FWB or committed romantic partner. Here are the new toys you should try out in the bedroom, based on your relationship status.

Riding Solo Palma $128 | Unbound "Palma is made with surgical grade stainless steel and available in silver and electroplated 14k gold." If you're looking for a glamorous masturbation switch-up, then Unbound's Palma is a good start. Not only is the ring a scintillating, futuristic fashion statement, but it's also a vibrator. It has three speeds (low, medium, and high) and two modes (tilt and tap). In tilt mode, your hand's angle increases the vibration. In tap, you can tap out a vibration pattern that will play back on loop. The toy's complexity means a wide range of opportunities for experimenting with masturbation. And the fact that you get to treat yourself twice (for the price of once) is a selling point, too. Besides, who doesn't want to come with style?

Team One-Night Stands Fun Factory's Laya Spot II $100 | Wild Flower "Small and discreet, it’s easy to slip into a suitcase and its soft silicone coating feels great against the skin." The Laya Spot II is a good bet if you're working on getting around and getting off with maximum pleasure. It has four vibration levels and six vibration "programs." But more than that, the shape is versatile. You can tease and stimulate all kinds of erogenous zones and genitalia. So no matter who you're hooking up with, this toy will have your back. The Laya Spot II is also small, so it's good to slip into your bag while you're out on your sexy adventures.