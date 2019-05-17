The 6 Best Sex Toys For Your Penis, So Pencil In Some "Me Time" ASAP

A little reminder: Although May is National Masturbation Month, you never need an excuse to get down with yourself. If you have a penis and are in the market for some new sex toys, then good news: You're in luck! I've rounded up some of the best sex toys for your penis. When you think "sex toy," your mind may land on vibrators for people with clitorises, but there are definitely great options out there for those with penises, too!

This spring, sex toy company TENGA conducted a survey of 10,000 people from nine different countries, and the results were pretty fascinating. According to the survey, masturbating ranked second on their list of the top 12 things people do to de-stress in the United States (FYI, the first was having sex). Additionally, 74% of Americans said that they think of masturbation as a self-care act and 54% shared that they believe masturbation to positively impact their state of mind. If you ask me, those are some pretty solid reasons to pencil in some 'me' time ASAP!

Check out the following best sex toys for your penis, in order to do just that.

Tenga Egg Portable Pleasure Device TENGA Easy Beat EGG Portable Pleasure Device $8 | Amazon This toy from the sex toy company TENGA is a sleeve for your penis that you can also add lubricant to. This is great for when you want to slip it into a bag or take with you when hooking up with someone else. The silicone material is super soft and makes for a really pleasurable experience.

Sliquid's Sassy Lube Sliquid's Sassy Personal Lubricant $19 | Sliquid OK, lube isn't exactly a sex 'toy' per se, but it is an excellent idea for any folks that enjoy penetrative sex with a partner or solo. This lube is lubricant company Sliquid's thickest, longest lasting lube, which makes it particularly great for anal sex, since the anus isn't self-lubricating. This could be a great addition to your sex toy drawer, because it gives everything an extra slick glide.

Tenga Vacuum Cup Tenga Original Vacuum Cup $10 | Amazon If you are a fan of the sleeve-type toy, you might really like this vacuum cup product that is also from TENGA. This, unlike their egg, is bigger, longer, and designed to have more of a 'sucking' sensation when you use it. This is a great step up from the egg if you've tried a sleeve before and want something with a bit more stimulation.

Foria's CBD infused lube Broad Spectrum CBD Awaken Arousal Lube £48 | FORIA If you're interested in spicing things up with added sensation, you could consider this lube from Foria. Foria's Awaken is a Cannabidiol oil infused lube that has the potential to increase sensation for some folks. It can also help you relax or generally add an extra 'umph' to some already great sex.

Tenga Spinner TENGA SPINNER – Spiral Motion Pleasure Gear $27 | TENGA TENGA’s newest sleeve for an elevated self-pleasure experience. An all-new internal coil makes the SPINNER twist as you insert, sending unbelievable sensations with each stroke. Enjoy a unique sensation like none other. Each of the TENGA SPINNERs contain a completely different internal structure that provide a completely unique sensation, with a different material firmness to suit the experience. If you're a regular user of TENGA eggs and want something that is more substantial, you could also consider picking up one of these sleeves. They are designed to be penetrated by your penis, but they can also be twisted for extra stimulation. There are grooves on the inside silicone material that can feel super good when placed in motion against your penis.