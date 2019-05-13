The Best Sex Toys For Your Vagina, Because You Deserve A New Sidekick

Picking out sex toys can initially feel pretty intimidating because there are literally so many different sizes, shapes, settings, and colors. Great news: There are a ton of fun kinds to try! When it comes to picking the best sex toys for your vagina, doing the research and knowing what you like are the keys to finding a trusty new sidekick for the bottom drawer of your bedside table.

If you're nervous about buying a new, or potentially your first, sex toy, keep in mind that masturbation is a super natural part of exploring your sexuality. There can be a lot of secrecy and guilt surrounding masturbation (especially for people with vaginas). According to a 2018 study conducted by the National Survey of Sexual Health & Behavior, men between the ages of 18 and 19 are 21% more likely to masturbate alone than women.

"The foundation of sexual wellness is the ability to embrace your own pleasure — there are two elements to it," Courtney Cleman, sex and relationship coach and co-founder of the V Club, tells Elite Daily. "Using masturbation to learn how your body works and being able to feel sexually fulfilled with or without a partner."

TBH, finding the right toy can be a gateway to a lot of solo fun. If you're interested in a new battery-powered, or rechargeable BFF, check out the following options that would be a great *fit* (pun intended).

If you want to get a little bit stronger... Satisfyer Balls Kegel Training Set $24.99 | Satisfyer ‌In addition to some super fun vibrators and air pulsation toys, sex toy company Satisfyer has a kit of kegel exercise balls that are such a great investment for your vagina. According to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Kegel exercises consist of repeatedly clenching the pelvic floor muscles, and can improve sexual pleasure over time because, as the pelvic floor muscles are strengthened, one's orgasms can become stronger and more intense. These balls help you do just that. You insert them into the vagina and do the movements they instruct in their kit. The weights help to strengthen the pelvic floor and improve the sensation of pleasure during sex with or without a partner.

If you want to spice things up... Broad Spectrum CBD Awaken Arousal Lube £48 | FORIA Another excellent sex product for your vagina can be lube infused with CBD. Foria's Awaken lube is a leading Cannabidiol oil-infused lubricant that you can use with toys or a partner during sex. To use this, you place a pea-sized amount on the genital area and make sure to spread it around the area that you will be stimulating. Users of this product have shared that it has increased sensation, caused some added tingling, or even reduced pain associated with sex.

If you want a classic... Babeland Dahlia $89 | Babeland A silicone vibrator with numerous settings is a classic choice for a sex toy that is going to treat your vagina well. This vibe from sex toy marketplace Babeland is a great option if you want something that both penetrates and vibrates.

If you don't necessarily like to get up close and personal... Ollie $74 | Unbound If you love some powerful vibration but don't necessarily enjoy penetration, consider picking up sex toy company Unbound's wand vibrator "Ollie." This vibrator is awesome because of it's size and stamina. For those that don't necessarily like the sensation of a toy directly on their genitals, this toy is powerful enough to be used over your underwear or even through leggings.

If you want something more natural... Chakrub Natural Crystal Dildo $179 | Babeland The crystal sex toy company Chakrubs is an excellent choice for those that don't like a lot of flashiness to their toys. This crystal dildo is very much an analog toy and can only be used for penetration. That is great news for you if you're not into any sort of vibration. And, hey, you can just leave this out on your dresser because it really is that pretty.