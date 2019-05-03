When it comes to anal pleasure, it can feel intimidating to find the best sex toy for your anus on the first try. Don't worry, though — there are a ton of options for you, and many are likely to lead to a great a** time (pun intended). When shopping for toys, keep in mind that they should be specifically designed for the anus. According to Emily Morse, sexologist and the host of the podcast Sex With Emily, Anal toys need to have a handle or flared base to prevent injury from the toy. This is because, unlike the vagina, the anus does not have a roof and instead leads to your alimentary canal. To prevent anything making its way into your body (farther than it should), a handle or flared base that is bigger than your anus is exactly what you need to have a safe and great time.

When it comes to anal pleasure, if you're new at this — it's best to start slowly! According to Morse, "It’s best to start off simply exploring the anal opening with your fingers, as there are so many nerve endings and it’s crucial to get comfortable with touch to the area," says Morse. She also points out that lube is absolutely essential for anal stimulation, because the anus isn't self-lubricating like the vagina. Once you get the basics down, you're good to go!

For some backdoor fun, check out the following recommendations!

If you're interested in a duo... Hush By Lovesense Vibrating Butt Plug $99 Lovesense If you and bae are interested in trying out some anal toys together, this pack of plugs from sex toy store Love Honey is a great choice. Not only do they come in a variety of sizes so that you have a choice, they also have the option of vibrating.

If you like to feel fancy... Hmxpls Blue Jeweled Beginners Butt Plug $6 Amazon This super fun butt plug almost looks like a piece of jewelry. This jeweled plug is decently affordable and offers a a sleek aesthetic if you're trying to have some fun and feel chic at the same time.

If you like a little bit of extra "Umph"... OhmiBod Club Vibe 3.OH HERO Remote Control Vibrating Butt Plug $129.99 Lovehoney If you're a seasoned veteran in the realm of anal play, this is a great option for you. This remote controlled vibrating butt plug could be really fun for those interested in having their partner control the toy or if you want some fun solo time without any reaching.

If you like a lot of extra "umph"... Paloqueth Rotating Anal Vibrator $32 Amazon If you're familiar with the vibrating butt plug and want to change up the sensation, consider this product from sex toy company Paloqueth. Unlike the traditional plug, this anal vibrator has a more anal bead-like design that also rotates. This can be especially stimulating if you have a prostate.

If you prefer a lot of flexibility... Cloud 9 Novelties Classic Flexible Anal Beads $8 Amazon If you're interested in anal stimulation but don't necessarily want anything that vibrates or find plugs to be slightly off from what you're looking for, you might be interested in anal beads. This toy is great for those who are just starting out with anal stimulation, because each bead increases in size along the strip of beads. This means that you can insert them to your liking and see how you feel.