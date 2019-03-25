When it comes to anal play, prioritizing your comfort in every way is the key to success. Some of the best anal sex toys offer a great balance between affordability, comfortability, and stimulation. Emily Morse, sexologist and the host of the podcast Sex With Emily, tells Elite Daily that there are quite a few things you can do, and products you can utilize, to ensure that your anal play is satisfying, safe, and enjoyable.

If you're interested in exploring anal stimulation, Morse recommends starting slowly. There are tons of sensitive nerve endings around and inside the anus, so even touching the area with a fingertip that has lube on it could feel pleasurable. "It’s best to start off simply exploring the anal opening with your fingers, as there are so many nerve endings and it’s crucial to get comfortable with touch to the area," says Morse. She also points out that lube is absolutely essential for anal stimulation because the anus isn't self-lubricating like the vagina.

Morse adds that it's important to use a toy with a wide base much larger than you anus that explicitly says it's safe for anal use. This is because, according to Morse, the anus does not have a 'roof' to it like the vagina does — instead, the anus leads to your alimentary canal. This makes toys hard to retrieve from within the body if you lose your grip on them. Additionally, the feeling you get when you clench you butt hole is the sensation of the muscles of the anus pulling inwards — and they're pretty freaking strong. This is why you need a toy with a base or a handle to hold so that it can't be completely enveloped by your anus and get stuck inside of you. If the toy has a flared base or a handle, then you're good to go, because even if you clench those muscles, it won't end up slipping all the way in. The good news is that there are a lot of great anal specific toys out there!

Whether you're a seasoned veteran in the realm of butt stuff or you're just starting out, here are seven really intuitive toys on the market that you'll want to check out ASAP.

Sassy Personal Lubricant

Sliquid's Sassy Personal Lubricant $19 Sliquid

To start, Morse stresses the importance of lube for anything anal because it will make your experience that much more comfortable and pleasurable. It's also important to use water-based lube with toys, because silicone based lube can erode and damage your sex toys. This is because rubbing silicone on silicone creates friction that can cause cracks in your toys, where bacteria can build up. The personal lubricant company Sliquid has a lube called "Sassy" that is specially made for anal play because it's an extremely cushiony water-based lube. It's perfectly safe for toy use and provides an extra amount of soft slickness that will allow everything to be super smooth.

Flexible Anal Beads

Cloud 9 Novelties Classic Flexible Anal Beads $8 Amazon

Anal beads are a pretty popular sex toy and a great option for beginners. The cool thing about these is that you can use them to exactly your comfort level by inserting the beads on the smaller end and adding more as you go. If comfort is a priority for you, consider getting a string of beads like this one that is made from a flexible, softer material that's going to feel gentler when you use them.

Butt Plug Kit

Naughty Plug Luxury Silicone Anal trainer Butt Plug Kit $13 Amazon

Butt plugs are another popular anal toy that come in a lot of different styles and materials. If you're interested in getting more comfortable with anal play, get a kit with a few different sizes of plugs so that you can slowly work your way up. There are numerous different kinds of butt plugs, and many are made of metal, crystal, and silicone. Silicone is softer and much more flexible than glass and metal, so this material would be an excellent option for those looking for something a little more comfortable.

Penis Ring And Butt Plug Combo

Anal Fantasy Ass-Gasm Penis Ring Plug $10 Amazon

This toy is designed with a ring for the penis to go into and a plug meant to go into the anus at the same time. The cool thing about this plug is that it's specifically meant to stimulate the prostate both with the head of the plug and the pulling sensation from the ring on the penis. This can be a fun toy to try while also having penetrative sex as well!

Vibrating Butt Plug

OhmiBod Club Vibe 3.OH HERO Remote Control Vibrating Butt Plug $129.99 Lovehoney

Another great style of anal toy is this vibrating butt plug from the sex toy company OhmiBod. The cool thing about this vibrator is that it comes with a remote, which is super necessary since the buttons of a vibrator aren't necessarily accessible when it's inserted into your anus. This particular plug has a long base that can help the toy feel more securely anchored in place when in use.

Warming Anal Plug

Svakom Heating Function Vibrating Anal Plug with Remote $48 Amazon

A warming anal plug could be an excellent option for you if you're sensitive to different temperatures. This plug has a remote controlled heating feature that is super conducive to a very comfortable experience. Since sex toys aren't body parts, they can tend to feel slightly cold when you first start using them. Skip the warm-up step with this toy that does the heating for you.

Strap On Harness

Square Parts Joque Strap-On Harness $124 https://www.babeland.com/sex-toys/p/BL1629/spareparts-hardwear/spareparts-joque-harness?lref=Cat|catalog1200005_10||12|c|0|-relevance|toy_category|0

Last, but certainly not least, is this strap-on harness. According to Morse, anal sex with a strap-on is one of the more advanced anal sex activities and can take some working up to. However, once you feel ready, the quality of the strap-on is essential. The partner wearing the strap-on should feel comfortable and in control of the dildo because that translates to a better experience for the person being penetrated. Some strap-on harnesses have a looser grip and can be potentially painful for both parties involved if they don't feel entirely in control. This harness is great because it has a thick waist band and additional supporting straps for a sturdy hold on your dildo of choice.

Overall, it's awesome that you're looking into anal sex toys that are more comfortable for you. If you've tried anal play before and it was uncomfortable, don't panic because there are a lot of factors involved when it comes to making sure it's pleasurable, safe, and comfortable for everyone involved. As Morse explained, the anus is a super sensitive area, so finding something super comfortable for your body could be the key to a great time.