When you're looking for sex toys to buy online, you deserve to get all the bang for your buck, and with the best cheap sex toys featured here, I'm confident you will.

Of course, fancy sex toys cost more because they feel great. But still, you don't have to splurge in order to get a great toy that lasts long and gets the job done. In fact, there are plenty of inexpensive toys out there that can provide reliable and worthwhile stimulation on your clitoris, G-spot, prostate, or anywhere else you might have in mind — you just have to know what to look for.

I've rounded up some of the most budget-friendly toys on Amazon — all of which are simple to use and actually good, so you don't have to spend your precious bucks on a hunk of junk that you'll just need to replace in a couple of months. Whether you're looking for a realistic dildo, a set of graduated anal beads, or a sex wedge that'll help you hit new positions on your own or with a partner, the toys included here are some of the best that money can buy. They just also happen to be cheap, too.

1. The Best Dildo Ns Novelties Colours Silicone 5-Inch Dildo with Suction Cup $18 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for an inexpensive and realistic dildo that comes with a strong suction cup, Colours by Ns Novelties is a great choice. Available in a variety of shades and made from non-porous silicone, this 5-inch toy is slightly curved and features prominent veins for a wonderfully textured feel. Some reviewers say it's a bit harder compared to other silicone dildos, but for this price point, it's definitely the best out there.

2. The Best C-Ring IMO Full Silicone Vibrating Cock Ring $26 Amazon See On Amazon There's a lot to enjoy about this vibrating cock ring, which also functions as a mini G-spot massager. Made from body-safe silicone, this stretchy ring can work with or without a partner. Another good thing about this multi-speed toy is that it offers up to seven modes and is completely USB rechargeable, so you can get a continuous stream of satisfaction.

3. The Best Wand Shibari Mini Halo $27 Amazon See On Amazon Wands are widely known for their size and their power, and at just $27, this mini wand from Shibari is a steal. It's equipped with up to 20 different speeds and has eight different patterns. Made from top-quality silicone, it has a surprisingly powerful motor given its low price tag.

4. The Best G-Spot Toy Doc Johnson Truskyn Tru Curve $38 Amazon See On Amazon Doc Johnson's TruSkyn might look weird (especially if you prefer a more realistic-looking dildo), but this curved toy is actually incredible for G-spot stimulation. It's made with dual-density silicone, which means the interior layer is firm yet bendy, while the outer layer has a squishy, skin-like feel to it. Similar dildos tend to be significantly more expensive, so you can get a sense of how dual-density feels with this toy before making a larger investment.

5. The Best Lube Queen V P.S. I Lube You $9 Amazon See On Amazon Made with an organic aloe vera base, P.S. I Lube You by Queen V is an extremely hydrating lubricant that's gentle and safe to use on sensitive skin. It's compatible with silicone toys, but more importantly, it can help alleviate vaginal dryness and even soothe away potential sources of irritation. One reviewer wrote of it: "Queen V is extremely smooth, hydrating, leaves you extremely soft afterward, and has a slightly pleasant while not overwhelming smell."

6. The Best Anal Beads California Exotic Novelties First Time Love Beads $7 Amazon See On Amazon For backdoor beginners, a set of anal beads like this one from California Exotic Novelties is really a must-have. They can help you relax and prep before attempting any kind of penetration, and since each bead is sized gradually, you can ease into a more intense size as you feel comfortable. Made from phthalate-free PVC, these beads are also very flexible and easy to retrieve thanks to a large ring at the very end.

7. The Best P-Spot Massager PALOQUETH Male Vibrating Prostate Massager $25 Amazon See On Amazon This prostate massager from Paloqueth features two vibrating motors for targeted pleasure and comes equipped with 10 massage nodes. This toy is also completely rechargeable and waterproof, so it can go virtually anywhere you want to take it. "This prostate stimulator is really great!" wrote one fan. "The dual motors really hit the spots you want. If you’ve never tried one, this is a perfect entry into this kind of play."

8. The Best Glass Dildo Pipedream Icicles No 48 $15 Amazon See On Amazon The Pipedream Icicles No. 48 is a great entry point for glass dildos because of it's price and size. Not only is it under $20, but it's also made from high-quality borosilicate glass. In addition to being incredibly durable and nonporous, it's bulb-like, so it works especially well for anal play, but it can be used in other capacities as well.