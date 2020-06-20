If there's any star in Hollywood who consistently shakes things up, it's Zendaya. The zodiac signs most compatible with Zendaya can both rival and celebrate a hard-working, innovative, glamorous queen like her. Many millennials and Gen-Zers got to know Zendaya through K.C. Undercover and Shake It Up. After her Taylor Swift video cameo, her iconic dreadlocks and Vivienne Westwood look for the 2015 Oscars, and her debut as MJ in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Zendaya quickly became a household name.

Her later roles as The Greatest Showman's Anne Wheeler and Euphoria's Rue Bennett cemented her as a force to be reckoned with. If you're smitten with Zendaya's drive and put-together je ne sais quoi, blame it on the stars. Her Sept. 1 birthday makes her a Virgo, the ultimate go-getter of the zodiac. Here are the signs that can get down with classic Virgos like Zendaya.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 20)

Few zodiac duos are on the same page like Virgo and Capricorn are. They're pragmatic earth signs who revel in getting sh*t done and spoiling their loved ones. If Zendaya dated a Capricorn, this power couple would rock designer suits together and chat about their five-year plans over mimosas.

Taurus (April 21 – May 21)

Taurus is a sign that works as hard as Virgo, but plays a little bit harder. This would be both refreshing and comforting if you're someone like Zendaya, whose career is composed of modeling, dancing, acting, singing, and TV-show producing. Her Taurean partner wouldn't distract her from pursuing her goals, but they would (lovingly) encourage her to take a break between projects — in a luxurious Airbnb somewhere, with her phone on "Do Not Disturb." This double earth-sign pairing is also an apt match because they're both very grounded. Virgo's desire for stability is in good company with Taurus' level-headedness.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21)

Knowing Scorpio's wildfire passion and moody attitude, they may seem like a strange pick in the realm of Virgo companions. But if Zendaya dated this deep-feeling water sign, she'd actually be very well-matched in her ambition. Both signs are also super dedicated to their loved ones. As a Virgo, Zendaya is driven by the desire to provide and protect, which a Scorpio would find attractive. In turn, loyalty is the main quality Scorpio values in a partner — which would make Zendaya feel secure.

Whether she goes for the rock-solid earth signs or the steadfast, wild-card water sign, Zendaya is destined for an epic romance with any of these three.