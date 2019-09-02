There is no doubt that Zendaya is absolutely owning 2019. Not only did her character of the sarcastic teen MJ get much more to do in the summer's Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel Spider-Man: Far From Home, but her new HBO series Euphoria debuted to become one of the most talked-about TV shows of the year. With all of that success, Zendaya had a ton to celebrate on her 23rd birthday this weekend, and her friend and co-star Tom Holland helped make it extra special. Tom Holland's birthday Instagram for Zendaya was so precious that Zendaya posted a silly response to it.

Zendaya's 23rd birthday was on Sunday, Sept. 1, and to celebrate the big occasion, Tom Holland posted a very chic picture of himself and his Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star from a press tour photo shoot on Instagram, writing "The birthday girl! hope you’re having an amazing day." The cute tribute even got a response from the birthday girl herself, who teasingly commented "Thanks weirdo👊🏽💙" on the post.

Zendaya herself also rang in her 23rd birthday with an Instagram post, sharing a throwback photo of herself when she was a kid. In the pic, the young Zendaya is staring slyly at the camera while holding a picture book. The wily look in her eye seemed to speak to Zendaya, who wrote, "Keeping this energy as I step into my 23rd year of life, thank you for all the love."

The adorable Instagram exchange between Tom Holland and Zendaya is sure to fuel the long-held rumor that the two stars may secretly be dating, even though it just seems like a friendly birthday wish and response. As often happens with single movie stars who play romantic leads opposite one another, fans have been suspecting that Holland and Zendaya may be more than friends since they co-starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017. Holland and Zendaya have both denied these rumors consistently since they began, but of course, the speculation redoubled when Spider-Man: Far From Home came out this summer, which focused on Holland's Peter Parker entering into a romantic relationship with Zendaya's MJ.

More recent dating rumors, though, actually link both Zendaya and Tom Holland with other people. Holland was recently spotted getting close with a mystery woman, and Zendaya's vacation pics with Jacob Elordi have fans guessing that she is getting romantic with her Euphoria co-star.

No matter what is going on in their love lives, it has always been clear that Zendaya and Tom Holland are close friends, and this little birthday exchange proves that their friendship is still as strong as ever. Sadly, though, they are facing an uncertain future on-screen, as the Spider-Man franchise is currently stuck in limbo between Marvel and Sony in a fight over the character's movie rights. Holland and Zendaya both helm the web-slinging franchise within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but their characters are being forced to sit on the sidelines for the foreseeable future until Marvel and Sony can work out a deal.

But of course, Tom Holland and Zendaya's friendship can totally survive uncertain production company battles, and even if they do not star on-screen together again, it definitely looks like they will remain close friends for a very long time.