Guys, I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but the relationship between Zendaya and her music career is kinda complicated, but mostly over. If you are like me and tend to ponder when will Zendaya ever drop another album while Googling her street style photos, then brace yourself for the heartbreaking truth.

The 22-year-old Disney-star-turned-singer-turned-actor and style icon graces the June cover of Paper magazine. In it, she got brutally honest about the industry and leaving her music career to focus on acting instead.

"I think the [music] industry takes a little bit of passion away from you," Zendaya revealed. "It sucks you dry a little bit. What I thought I wanted, it's not what I want anymore, [especially] when I think about what I had to deal with in the music industry."

It's not clear exactly what the Spider-Man: Far From Home actor had to "deal with," but she did share some words of wisdom. "If anyone asks my number one advice, for [the entertainment] industry in general but mostly the music industry, it's look over those contracts, every single word, and don't sign anything that isn't worth it to you. You are worth more than they will say that you are," she said.

Preach, sis!

Plus, shout out to Zendaya for taking her career into her own hands and finding the silver lining in what sounds like was a bad situation. Just another reason I can't help but stan. Anyway...

While her music career may be left in the dust, fans can still expect to see her on the big and little screen very soon.

The former Disney Channel star of Shake It Up and K.C. Undercover, steps into her darkest role yet in HBO's Euphoria. The show — which is executive produced by Drake — follows a group of high school students who try to discover their own identities while dealing with drugs, trauma, love, sex, and social media. Rue, Zendaya's character, is a drug addict and the show's narrator.

Ya, I know, not exactly Disney Channel-approved.

In speaking with Entertainment Tonight at Euphoria's Los Angeles premiere Tuesday night, Zendaya touched on further developing her image and brand.

"I've been slowly kind of growing out of that phase of my life and career, but I just take steps," she explained. "There's no rush."

For any skeptical fans, even though the role still seems like quite the departure from her Disney Channel days, Zendaya admitted she's more than ready to take the next steps in her career, telling Vanity Fair in February, "Euphoria is one of the most raw, honest looks at what it looks like now to be a young person."

She also added, "It's definitely different than what I've ever done before, and there are going to be some themes that are tougher to deal with. But at the end of the day, it's somebody's reality, and that's the story we're telling."

Here for it.

Zendaya may not ever return to music, but her fans definitely still have a lot to look forward to. HBO's Euphoria premieres on HBO on June 16 and Spider-Man: Far From Home hits the big screen July 2.