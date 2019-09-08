Michael B. Jordan might have it down when it comes to slaying a red carpet, but the Black Panther star is not afraid to concede his sartorial crown when it's warranted. So, when he and Zendaya had an unexpected "Who wore it better" moment and the Euphoria star put her own spin on a menswear trend, he didn't hesitate to give her kudos for the move. Michael B. Jordan’s response to Zendaya wearing the same suit as him applauds her for her choice, because it's such a power look.

When it comes to fashion-forward A-listers, Zendaya constantly comes out towards the top of the list for consistently stepping out in fresh looks that are never stale. Personally, she's one of the stars that I always look out for at the annual Met Gala (I mean, who can forget this year's camp Cinderella-inspired ensemble that lit up once the actress hit the red carpet), and she rarely makes a sartorial misstep when doing the press rounds for her latest movies and TV shows.

Her secret weapon is "image architect" and stylist Law Roach, who's been helping The Greatest Showman actress put together ~looks~ that channel her individual style for over eight years now. During that time, the 23-year-old has proved herself to be somewhat of a style chameleon, and according to Roach, she's up for anything.

"When it comes to fashion, there’s nothing that Zendaya won’t try," Roach told People in a Friday, Sept. 6 interview. "After working with her for eight years, she keeps it new and fresh and exciting every single time."

He added, "It's what feels right or what feels best at that moment," which can help her try out "new designers or items she hasn’t worn before."

On Friday, the actress let New York Fashion Week be her runway for trying out a new look while attending the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party that evening. Zendaya opted to pair a printed gray Berluti suit and tie with a smoky eye and natural waves for a mix of feminine and masculine elements. The result? It's safe to say she's definitely got the boss babe thing down.

If the suit looks pretty familiar, that's because you might have seen it before when Michael B. Jordan rocked the same look during the Vanity Fair Oscars party just months earlier in February.

Celebrities are constantly wearing the same outfits, and Roach decided to poke fun at the twinning looks by posting them side by side on social media.

In an Instagram post shared on Saturday, Sept. 7, he wrote, "Who you got Z or B???? wearing @berluti."

Public figures and fans alike had fun getting in on the comments and sharing their opinions. Most agreed that Zendaya had slayed the look, and even the Creed actor admitted defeat after he saw how she'd rocked the suit.

In a comment captured by @CommentsByCelebs, he wrote, "@Zendaya hands down no contest" along with a smiley face emoji.

It's safe to say that fans are feeling this look, but Roach says that Zendaya isn't afraid to take a fashion risk and would probably still love it even if we didn't.

"Everything that she walks out of the house she loves, so no matter what the critics say, she loves it," Roach told People. "And that’s the most important thing, and that all comes from confidence."

New York Fashion Week is far from over, so I'd keep an eye out for many more head-turning looks from the star in the coming days.