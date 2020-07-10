Is it any surprise that Khloé, the wise-cracking heart and soul of the Kardashian family, is a Cancer? Her June 27 birthday comes one week into the season of the crab. Like actual crabs, Cancers are sharp and prickly on the outside, but soft and fluffy on the inside. The zodiac signs most compatible with Khloé Kardashian are the ones who share Cancer's sentimentality and love of gentle comfort.

Something key to keep in mind about Kardashian is that she's a water sign. The reality queen belongs to a group of zodiac signs who are emotionally intuitive, have vast imaginations, and huge hearts. Kardashian would vibe — and historically, has vibed — best with lovers who are also from this group. She'd also get along well with someone who just gets her Cancerian love of peace and the finer things in life. Here are the three signs who'd make the best matches for Khloé Kardashian.

Taurus

Taurus has a tendency to indulge in life's pleasures, which would sit well with a Cancer like Kardashian. If she were to hit it off with a Taurus, she'd be amazed that someone else knows as much about fashion, beauty, architecture, and home decor as she does. Taureans do take their sweet time to open up, so that would be an adjustment for Kardashian. When her Taurus partner finally feels comfortable enough to spill their emotions, Kardashian would be more than happy to listen and offer support.

Scorpio

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Like Cancer, Scorpio is a water sign. But where Cancer is unabashedly sweet, Scorpio is moody and reserved. Still, it's understandable why Kardashian would keep gravitating toward Scorpios. (Exes Lamar Odom and French Montana are both Scorpios.) In them, Kardashian finds partners who share her depth of emotion. But, like with most things in life, there's good intensity and there's bad intensity. Kardashian called it quits with both Montana and Odom, and if you'll recall, her breakup from Odom was painful and messy.

Pisces

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Water sign Pisces is the dreamiest sign of all. Cancer is attracted to Pisces' ambition and free-spirited approach to life. Remember Tristan Thompson? Pisces. Similar to Kardashian's relationships with her other water sign exes, the emotionally-fraught union between her and Thompson had its ups and downs. But there's something about a water sign dating a fellow water sign that's irresistible. Not only have Thompson and Kardashian reportedly been quarantining together with their daughter, True, during the coronavirus pandemic, but the two are now reportedly giving their relationship another try, according to People.

Sure, rolling in those waves of watery emotions can be a lot to handle. But when the chemistry sparks and both partners are in healthy places, water signs can process their feelings together in a beautiful way.