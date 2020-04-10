Though they make excellent co-parents, it seems as though Tristan and Khloé simply weren't meant to be long-term lovers. Their tumultuous two-and-a-half-year relationship ended in Feb. 2019 after reports surfaced about a kiss shared between the Cleveland Cavaliers player and Kylie Jenner's ex-BFF, Jordyn Woods, and IMO, they may have been doomed from the start. You'd think that two water signs would be a match made in astrological heaven, but Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's astrological compatibility (or lack thereof) might actually explain why things went south between them.

Kardashian's birthday is June 27, which makes her a sweet and sentimental Cancer. Thompson was born on March 13, making him an intense, romantic Pisces. These two certainly have a lot in common: They're both emotional, empathetic, and total mushes. But it's the subtle differences between these signs that put them at odds. While Cancers value stability and security, dreamy Pisceans tend to be a bit more aspirational than their fellow water sign. Cancers are also the biggest homebodies of the zodiac (though Taureans give them a run for their money), while Pisceans desire a fair amount of activity and excitement. Though seemingly insignificant, those disparities may just be the reason True's parents couldn't make things work.

Just like Kylie Jenner is the epitome of Leo, KoKo is the ultimate Cancer, because Kardashian-Jenners don't do things halfway. One look at Kardashian's Instagram will tell you just how much she loves her daughter, and if you know the Kardashians, then you know that family means everything to this clan. Cancers are famous for their maternal, caring natures, and they tend to value their domestic duties above all else. During an April 2020 KUWTK clip, Kardashian even told her mom, "I have friends that are like, 'I want to hook you up with someone,' [but] I just don't care. I'm focused on myself and True and that's just what I do. Who knows? Maybe I'll never date again."

As much love as Cancers have for their families, they tend to have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to betrayal. Though it seems like Kardashian and Thompson have found a way to stay amicable after his kiss with Woods, the mama has made it pretty clear she's not interested in anything more. As a source recently told Us Weekly, Thompson is reportedly fighting to win Kardashian back, and she's just not having it. "Khloé is enjoying spending time as a family and being all together right now but she's not completely open to letting Tristan back in her life in a romantic way right now," the source said. The crabs of the zodiac may forgive, but they never forget.

Cancers may prioritize their families over their love lives, but for Pisces, romance is everything. While Cancers tend to be grounded and reliable, Pisceans are far more flighty, prone to fantasizing and idealizing. For instance, sending your totally uninterested ex a diamond necklace and a massive pink diamond ring for her 35th birthday? Total Pisces behavior. Those born under this sign get carried away by their fantasies, but when the going gets tough, these dreamers tend to run for the hills. That can be dangerous when they court a Cancer, as Cancers usually fall fast and hard, and Pisceans aren't always there to catch them.

As very sensitive types, Pisceans can become easily overwhelmed in relationships once they're out of the honeymoon phase. Pisceans are pleasure-seekers, and whenever they feel uncomfortable, they escape into their heads — or engage in more self-destructive habits. While I wish Khloé and Tristan the best of luck in raising baby True together, it seems to me that, according to the stars, these two were never meant to be more than friends.