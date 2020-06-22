Khloé Kardashian was busy on social media on Sunday, June 21. In addition to celebrating all of the special dads in her life, Kardashian honored Tristan Thompson in a heartfelt Instagram post. Khloe Kardashian's 2020 Father's Day post for Tristan Thompson will make you look twice.

Kardashian kicked off Father's Day morning by posting a series of quotes to her Instagram Story about what the day means to her. "Happy Father's Day!! May you hug your daddy's close and be thankful to have another day with another one," she wrote. "Wishing you a day of love and appreciation! May God bless you always."

After a few posts, Kardashian got down to praising her own father, the late Robert, who died in September 2003. "Happy Father's Day!!!!" she captioned a snap of her dad. "I miss you like crazy!!!!!" She went on to share sweet photos of her dad, including one of him with Kris Jenner's ex Caitlyn. She captioned it with a simple "Happy Father's Day" message.

Kardashian then shared posts honoring Scott Disick, her brother Rob, Kanye West, and Travis Scott. All of her posts included adorable photos of the dads spending quality time with their kids. It was then time for Kardashian to celebrate Thompson, and her posts did not disappoint.

The first pic showed a sweet moment between Thompson and their daughter, True, lounging in a pool sharing a snack. "Happy Father's Day @realtristan13!!" she wrote alongside the photo.

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian on Instagram

The second photo of Tristan and True showed the father-daughter duo twinning in camouflage clothing as they posed sitting on top of bales of hay. "Happy Father's Day!" she wrote. "You two are definitely twins."

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian on Instagram

This wasn't the first time Kardashian gushed over how much True looks like her dad. "Tristan and True are twins lol it’s crazy," Kardashian told one fan on Twitter in May 2018, shortly after giving birth to True.

One year later, Kardashian shared a similar message about True's resemblance to Thompson. "Sweet True has always looked like her daddy," Kardashian replied to a fan who pointed out the daughter's similarities to Thompson. "She's beautiful."

There's no doubt that True favors her dad's looks.