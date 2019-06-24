Maybe you’ve you’re afraid to end things completely because you don’t want to hurt your SO’s feelings, or you want to leave a window open in case you change your mind. Regardless, if you feel in your gut that you’re headed for a breakup, Dr. Brown advises against taking a summer break just to soften the blow.

“Ask yourself: Is taking a break your way of slowly bailing out of your relationship when you really just want to end it?” he adds.

Sure, breaking up with someone can be extremely difficult, especially if you’ve been together for a long period of time and have discussed plans for the future. However, keeping your partner on the back burner because you can’t muster up the courage to break things off is ultimately more detrimental in the long run to their emotional well-being as well as yours.

Another thing to keep in mind if you’re considering a summer break is how your partner will perceive this suggestion.

“Some people consider it a huge red flag if you want to take a break from your relationship during the summer months, because they think it's a sign that you are not fully committed to the relationship and are waiting for the next best thing to come along,” says Maria Sullivan, Dating Expert and VP of Dating.com.

And if you can’t figure out whether you should take a break for the summer, experts agree it’s best to do some serious soul searching and have an honest, open conversation with your partner about your feelings before making any rash decisions. Dr. Brown also notes that it can be helpful to talk to a trusted friend or therapist to get an outsider’s opinion as well.

“You have to ask yourself if the risk of losing a partner you want to spend your long-term future with,” explains Dr. Brown.

While there are obviously lots of good reasons not to take a break during the summer, Sullivan says it can be an ideal time to hit pause if it’s something you’ve been thinking about for a while.

“If you are your partner need some time apart to figure out what the future of your relationship looks like, summer is the perfect time to spend quality time with family and friends doing the things you love the most,” she adds. “The summer can give you a lot of time to self-reflect so that you and your partner can rekindle with fresh perspectives.”

There’s no cut and dry rule around whether taking a break is the right move — ultimately, it comes down to the nuances of your relationship, your and your partner’s needs, and what you hope the break will accomplish. But if you only want to take a step back because you’re bored, avoiding working through your problems, or putting off an inevitable breakup, then a break probably isn’t the answer. Besides, there are so many noteworthy perks to dating in the summer, and you wouldn’t want to miss out on those, would you?