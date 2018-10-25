4 Signs You Need To Take A Break From Your Relationship, But Not Break Up

“Let’s take a break.” Uttering (or hearing) those four little words may feel next to impossible, but the fact is, saying them may very well be the thing that saves your bond. Hitting pause can not only give you the space you need to sort through your differences, but it may also offer a fresh perspective that will enable you to work through ongoing problems in a new way. But how do you know when you need to take a break from your relationship?

There are a variety of reasons why a couple might decide to take a break. Maybe one person needs to reflect on some personal issues relating to self-esteem, trust, or deep-seated fears. Maybe both people need some time and space to identify the dysfunctional aspects of the relationship, before diving in to resolve them.

Just ask my aunt and uncle. The two decided to go their separate ways for a bit during college, and now they’ve been happily married for 22 years. According to them, that time apart opened up their eyes to what was and wasn’t working, which then allowed them to re-approach the relationship as better partners.

Regardless of your reasoning for taking a break, Dr. Joshua Klapow, a clinical psychologist and host of “The Kurre and Klapow Show,” says it’s crucial to first figure out why you’re seeking some time apart.

“A ‘break’ in the relationship can be defined and deployed in so many different ways,” he tells Elite Daily. “What is most important is to understand what the break actually means, why you all are putting in place, and what you hope to accomplish from the break.”

So, how can you tell when to take a break rather than break up? Here are some subtle signs to look out for.

You’re having deja vu during arguments. Jovo Jovanovik/Stocksy Real talk: It’s frustrating AF when it feels like you and bae are having the same conversation over and over again, whether it's about your conflicting needs, communication style differences, or something else entirely. “Sometimes small problems that you have tried to address multiple times continue to pop up in the relationship,” says Dr. Klapow. “You are at a sticking point on these problems.” According to Dr. Klapow, this is a fitting time to consider a break. “You are not ready to give up — but there are too many problems to address while you are together every day all day.” Essentially, having time on your own to reflect may help you both to realize what you need to do to finally push past those problems.

You can’t prioritize the relationship right now. GIC/Stocksy It goes without saying that relationships require a lot of time and effort. Sometimes, external factors such as family-related or career-related responsibilities will pose a challenge to your ability to offer 100 percent as a significant other. In an ideal world, you’d be able to continue giving to your relationship and leaning on your partner for support during these trying times. However, if you become overwhelmed to the point where your relationship feels like added stress to your life, you may need to take a step back. “You are at the point where you feel like you have no more energy to put towards the relationship,” Dr. Klapow explains. “You love them and care about them, but can’t give it your all.” Life throws your curveballs sometimes. And while in some cases, those obstacles will only make your relationship stronger, only you know whether you can continue putting effort into your relationship while dealing with other stressors. Hopefully, your partner will understand your need for space while your sort through whatever it is that’s keeping you from making your relationship a top priority.

You’re having FOMO. Michela Ravasio/Stocksy Dating in your 20s and 30s is no easy feat. Between maintaining all your friendships, trying (key word) to achieve financial stability, and pursuing your passions, you’ve got a lot on your plate. If it’s starting to weigh on you that you’re neglecting other areas of your life that you feel need attention, that could be a solid reason to take a break. “In other words, one or both of you are feeling like you are missing out on other parts of your life,” says Dr. Klapow. “You want to make sure that you don’t regret being in the relationship and you want to devote time and personal energy to something other than the relationship.” Of course, taking a break is not a decision you want to make hastily. If you feel like an honest conversation with your partner about your boundaries and how much space you both have in the relationship may help you to explore the areas of life you’re missing out on, that’s a talk worth having. However, if it’s clear that you and your SO have different expectations for time spent together or you feel like you can’t currently meet your partner’s needs due to other interests that you need to pursue, then you may want to take a break.