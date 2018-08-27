6 Red Flags There's No Compatibility In A Couple, According To Matchmakers

Finding the person you're supposed to be with is hard. Remember that scene in How To Be Single when Allison Brie's character demonstrated "finding her peanut" in the bar? That scene still haunts me, because it's so eerily accurate. You can spot a cutie at a bar and hit it off, but that still doesn't mean you're meant to be. However, knowing the red flags there’s no compatibility in a couple from the very beginning can help you find your peanut without wasting any more precious time.

Now, I'm a firm believer that love isn't a science. Sometimes people just click, and it's like they were fated. What can I say? I'm a romantic. But, compatibility is a thing, and according to Caroline Millet, Seattle-based Three Day Rule matchmaker, compatibility is actually a pretty romantic concept. "It means harmony, a like-mindedness between two people," Millet tells Elite Daily. "We generally view it in terms of beliefs, values, shared experiences, mindset, and interests."

So really, compatibility is like that magical, fated, feeling — but one that can be quantified, almost. Fortunately, finding compatible people is what matchmakers do, so I reached out to some of the very best for the inside scoop on how to tell that a couple just isn't as compatible as you might think.

1 You don't agree about what you do together. Giphy While it might not seem like this would be a big deal, if you can't agree on what to do in your free time, it could be a sign that there are fundamental values you don't have in common. "For example, if a couple frequently disagrees over whether Sunday is meant for watching football with friends or going to church and having dinner with family, they have incompatible values," Millet says. So think about what you and your partner, or even the cutie you've been eyeing, like to do on the weekends. If it's not somewhat similar, you might not be compatible.

2 You live different lives. Giphy Matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, Susan Trombetti, tells Elite Daily that another sign that a couple isn't compatible is that they aren't connected as much as they could be. "Living different lives but live[sic] like roommates even though you love each other can expose some of these compatibility issues," Trombetti says. A couple could be living together, but that doesn't mean they're compatible.

3 You fight a lot. Giphy This is somewhat self-explanatory, but a couple that isn't compatible will likely fight a lot, or at least argue a lot. Trombetti says "You might fight a lot, say, because you argue over money and other issues." All couples fight, but if your fights are more intense, more often, and are over some pretty big issues, then you might not be so compatible.

4 You don't want the same things in life. Giphy Stefanie Safran, matchmaker and dating expert, tells Elite Daily that it's important to be with someone who has the same goals for their life as you do. It means you're compatible, plain and simple. "If you don't want the same things in life (and don't want to compromise in any way)," this is a big indicator that you aren't compatible, Safran says. The issues of "marriage, children, money and religious values, social time with friends and family, hobbies, lifestyle, communication, sex, these all play into how well you are 'compatible' [when] you are with someone. If you need certain things to be comfortable in the relationship, those are needs that you have to be compatible." Do you both want marriage, kids — the whole nine yards? Or do you have different visions for how life will pay out? That's definitely something you need to take into consideration.

5 You don't value your relationship in the same way. Giphy "Another common one is how much time they should spend nurturing their other relationships," Millet says, of ways to spot you aren't compatible. "If one partner thinks they should spent the majority of free time together and the other often wants to be with friends or family, or work on personal projects, that's something that can cause a lot conflict and strain." If you want to spend less time together than they do, it could mean there's a larger issue at play. Like I said, there are so many different ways to be in a relationship, and maybe you don't want to take things too seriously right now. That's totally OK. But if you do want your relationship to go somewhere, and your partner doesn't, then you probably aren't compatible.