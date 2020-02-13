Quick show of hands: how many of you crave one-on-one time with your SO, where you have their complete and undivided attention? To some, this isn’t so important (shoutout to some fiercely independent people). But to others, it’s not just a desire but a must-have. When it comes down to it, the Myers-Briggs personality types who want their partner’s full attention are all about QT. Seeing that their partner is totally focused on them not only makes them feel loved, but also heard and appreciated.

There's definitely nothing wrong with that — as long as their partner is able to fulfill those needs. It may sound obvious to say that Extroverts might be more likely to fall under this category since they are energized by being around other people, whereas Introverts tend to need a tad more alone time. That said, there are certain Introverted types who crave their partner's full attention, too. They may not need to be around their significant others quite as often, but when they are together, they want to feel like their SO is 100% focused on them.

Knowing which personalities want their partner's full attention can be helpful because it can offer insight into which types you're most compatible with as well as how to better meet their expectations. Show these types that you're totally present when you're with them and you'll win their hearts in no time.