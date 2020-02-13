3 Myers-Briggs Personality Types Who Want Their Partner’s Full Attention
Quick show of hands: how many of you crave one-on-one time with your SO, where you have their complete and undivided attention? To some, this isn’t so important (shoutout to some fiercely independent people). But to others, it’s not just a desire but a must-have. When it comes down to it, the Myers-Briggs personality types who want their partner’s full attention are all about QT. Seeing that their partner is totally focused on them not only makes them feel loved, but also heard and appreciated.
There's definitely nothing wrong with that — as long as their partner is able to fulfill those needs. It may sound obvious to say that Extroverts might be more likely to fall under this category since they are energized by being around other people, whereas Introverts tend to need a tad more alone time. That said, there are certain Introverted types who crave their partner's full attention, too. They may not need to be around their significant others quite as often, but when they are together, they want to feel like their SO is 100% focused on them.
Knowing which personalities want their partner's full attention can be helpful because it can offer insight into which types you're most compatible with as well as how to better meet their expectations. Show these types that you're totally present when you're with them and you'll win their hearts in no time.
ESFP
If there's one phrase that sums up this personality type's attitude toward life, it's this: "All the world's a stage." True to their nickname — the Entertainer — the ESFP doesn't shy away from the spotlight. In fact, they relish being the center of attention.
ESFPs are also incredibly generous with their love, time, and energy, and they expect their partners to shower them with the same level of TLC. Ultimately, they just want to feel like a top priority in their significant other's life, and if they feel pushed aside or ignored, they may quickly move on. So, if there's one surefire way to annoy them, it's whipping out your phone and scrolling through IG while you're hanging with them (also known as "phubbing").
Nothing brings the ESFP more joy than spending time with loved ones, and that's especially true for their romantic partner. And since they're typically super witty, passionate, and talkative, so the good news is, they never run out of things to talk about with their significant other. It's worth noting that this personality type also craves excitement and spontaneity, and can get easily bored. So, in addition to wanting their partner's full attention, they also might need to infuse a continual sense of novelty into their dating life. That means they'll probably be eager to constantly try new things with their partner, and you'll never catch them having the same conversation twice.
These bold, emotionally-driven adventurers are always on a quest for new experiences, and they love sharing those experiences with their special someone — as long as they feel like they have their undivided attention, that is.
INFP
You'll be hard-pressed to find a personality type that is more dedicated than the INFP. When someone (or something) captures the Mediator's attention, they're more than willing to pour all their time and energy into it, and that definitely applies to their relationships. As giving and selfless as they may seem, however, they also crave that same dedication from their partners. Their innate Introversion means they're likely to feel drained if they are spread too thin, but that doesn't mean they don't want quality time with their partner. The difference between the INFP and their Extroverted counterpart is that they prefer to spend their time one-on-one rather than large social situations. When they're alone with their SO, they can fully be themselves, and engage in the kinds of deep, thoughtful conversations that are truly fulfilling to them.
The best way to make an INFP feel special is to put in extra effort to get to know them by taking an interest in their hobbies and passions and looking for new ways to bond with them through activities you can participate in together. This personality type definitely doesn't want the attention of everyone — in fact, that would make them uncomfortable. They just want to feel the full focus of that one special person in their life.
ESFJ
If you're dating an ESFJ, know this: There's honestly nothing they wouldn't do for you. These energetic, compassionate, and conscientious helpers are always aware of your needs and feel a strong sense of dedication and duty to fulfill them. You can expect them to take on your problems as if they were their own, remember special dates, and shower you with love via sweet gestures and verbal encouragement. But it's important to note that they also crave a little recognition for their efforts, as they want to know that all their help is noticed and valued. ESFJs have a strong desire to feel acknowledged and valued, especially by their partners.
The Consul places a high value on loyalty, and since they make their loved ones a top priority, they can only hope that their significant other does the same. Part of the reason why they expect their partners to give them their undivided attention is that they are excellent listeners themselves. So, you can rest assured that there will always be some give and take when spending quality time with them — they'll be equally interested in what you have to say.