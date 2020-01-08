Getting lost in a deep conversation is the best feeling, especially when it happens with someone you’re interested in dating. Have you ever walked into an early date feeling nervous, only to get so caught up in thoughtful discussion that you don’t check your phone for hours? It’s intoxicating. For zodiac signs that love deep conversations, this kind of connection can feel like instant chemistry. There’s nothing better than realizing you share so many beliefs, concerns, and values with someone else. The two of you feel like kindred spirits almost instantly.

If you can have these deep and honest conversations early on in your relationship, it bodes well for your ability to communicate effectively moving forward. Plus, you know you’ll never get bored when you're hanging out together, even if you have nothing specific to do. Some people naturally gravitate toward stimulating intellectual conversation, so it’s worth examining the zodiac signs to see who falls into this camp. Then, you can seek out a partner who shares your enthusiasm for pillow talk, hearty debate, and long walks on the beach.

Keep your eye out for these five zodiac signs and their enduring love for dialogue. You just might fall in love after one long coffee shop chat.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) lechatnoir/E+/Getty Images Don’t be fooled by their flightiness and indecisive tendencies… Geminis are some of the smartest people you’ll ever meet. They need someone who can keep them guessing and constantly challenge their opinions. A Gemini can change their mind quickly even on the most controversial topics, but that’s only because they’re so open to new perspectives. You'll never be able to pin them down, which is why conversing with them is so much fun.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) At first meeting, you might not expect a Virgo to be very open with you. This earth sign has a hard outer shell that’s tough to crack, and they don’t let just anyone into their inner circle. But once you’ve earned a Virgo’s trust, you’ll find that they love to talk about anything and everything. A Virgo is obsessed with making the world a better place, and with making their relationships the best they can possibly be. Just be careful not to criticize them unnecessarily — they want to feel supported and validated by a partner.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Libras adore the finer things in life. They love nothing more than treating their partner to a special night out, sharing a meal and talking for hours about their interests. Libra is the sign of balance, and they like to examine every situation from multiple angles before coming to a conclusion. They look for a partner who can discuss serious subjects with them without invoking conflict (which they don’t enjoy). They’ll also give you ample opportunity to share your own opinion any time you’d like.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Sagittarians have big dreams, and they could talk for hours about their ambitions and wishes for the future. They also live for some good witty banter with the person they’re dating. To impress a Sagittarian, be completely honest and blunt with them at all times, which will earn their respect. Plan outings to interesting cultural events in your area (like movies, talks, or live shows) that will prompt some fascinating conversation afterward. Life will always be an adventure with this sign.