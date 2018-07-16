There are few things I find sexier than a cunning linguist — AKA, a good conversationalist. I want all the witty banter — before sex and definitely after. (But not during, because "Shhh! I need to concentrate.") Which is why I tend to be attracted to zodiac signs known for their meaningful conversation. I want to laugh, I want to be intellectually challenged, and I want someone who knows how to listen, too. So, while signs like Scorpio definitely have their charms, they are never going to steal my heart like a chatty Libra. Swoon.

While anyone can learn to be a good conversationalist, some folks are just born with the gift of gab — literally. These are folks who aren't afraid to ditch the small talk and get deep, personal, and sometimes downright philosophical. And I am so here for it, because communication is one of the key ways we really get close to another person. Plus, who doesn't love that phase in a relationship where you can just talk and talk for hours? With these signs, that phase never really goes away. So if, like me, you have a deep appreciation for pillow talk, here are four signs you're going to want to get with ASAP.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20) Giphy Of all the signs in the zodiac, Gemini is the best conversationalist by far. Because this sign is ruled by Mercury, the planet associated with communication, they don’t just want to talk — they want to go deep, since this sign connects best with others verbally. That might be a bore, except that Gemini is also extremely witty and clever, so one minute you’ll be having a powerful heart-to-heart, and the next, you won’t be able to stop giggling.

Libra (Sept. 23 To Oct. 22) Giphy Libras are all about balance in every aspect of their lives and relationships, and this includes in they way they converse, which is why they're not only great conversationalists, but also incredible listeners. When you're talking with a Libra, it's common to feel like you're the only two people in the world. They hold your eye contact and sincerely want to hear what you are saying as much as they enjoy talking themselves. It's so rare, and hot AF. They are sociable and easygoing, so the conversation just naturally flows with a Libra. Just watch out, because they do have a well earned rep for being a bit of a smooth talker.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21) Giphy Because Sagittarius is so notoriously fickle and hard to pin down, you may think that means they're shallow, but actually, that couldn't be farther from the truth. While a Sag may not be around for long, in the short time you have them you can count on having deep, soulful conversations like you’ve never had before. You may even find yourself telling them things you've never shared with anyone before. Just be careful, this is one of the ways a Sag can steal your heart. You feel so connected, it comes as a shock when they bound off into the wild, looking for their next adventure.