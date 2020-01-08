The word "needy" has a negative connotation, but I never really understood why. Is it so wrong to have needs and to express those needs? While I'm not advocating for codependence over independence, I don't think there's anything wrong with wanting affirmation and support, especially when you're in a relationship. There are the Myers-Briggs personality types who like attention from their partners on a daily basis because for them, relationships are partnerships. They enjoy compliments, and regular date nights, and getting memes sent to them in the middle of the day. And there's absolutely nothing wrong with that.

Myers-Briggs types who prefer attentive partners don't necessarily rely on their SOs for everything. However, if their boo is too busy to eat dinner with them a few times a week or send a good morning text, these types are more likely than others to feel let down. They also tend to be judging types rather than perceiving types, which means they value predictability over spontaneity. Not sure what your type is? Take the personality test to find out. You may be one of the Myers-Briggs personality types who prefers "we-time" to "me-time," and you know what? That A-OK in my book.

ISTJ (The Logistician) FluxFactory/E+/Getty Images ISTJs are traditionalists, so for them, relationships are serious business. Though Logisticians may take time to warm up to new partners, they dedicate themselves wholeheartedly once they find a good match, and they expect the same level of dedication from their SO. These types desire relationships that are substantial and long-lasting, so they value dependability above all else. Don't let a Logistician's reserved nature fool you — these types love fiercely and aren't afraid to show it, and they won't feel secure unless their partner does the same.

ISFJ (The Defender) ISFJs are the ultimate altruists, and they would do just about anything for the people they love. Despite being almost unbearably shy, Defenders don't hold back in their relationships, so once they fall for someone, they'll bend over backward to make that person happy. However, these types aren't all about giving — they crave validation, and when a partner doesn't show their appreciation, Defenders tend to withdraw. As much as they love to demonstrate their love, they still want to be loved and attended to in return.

ENFJ (The Protagonist) Hirurg/E+/Getty Images ENFJs are natural-born leaders, so you might find the fact that they desire attentive partners surprising. However, Protagonists live to make others happy, and they tend to make especially supportive and sympathetic partners. These types don't hook up — they seek an SO who'll stick by them for life. And to make sure their partner is consistently satisfied, Protagonists put an emphasis on communication. They always want to know what their partner is thinking and how they are feeling, and if their boo is holding back, ENFJs won't rest until they get answers.