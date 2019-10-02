Mornings can be rough, especially for those who live their best life at night. (Hi, me.) But there's something about waking up next to bae or texting them first thing in the morning that can make getting up a little less dreadful. Whether it's just one of those mornings where you want to tell them how much you love them, or send them a silly plea to stay in bed with you all day, these "good morning" texts to send your partner are sure to put a smile on their face before 8 a.m.

"Texting is one of the best ways of keeping a relationship interesting — you can use it to tease, tempt, and flirt," dating coach and relationship expert James Preece previously told Elite Daily. "It's a great opportunity to build on your chemistry and get them keen to see you again," even if you see each other every day. Your "good morning" text can be as straight and to the point as "Good morning, beautiful," or it can be a four-paragraph essay about how much you love them, just because you were feeling extra lovey-dovey that morning. Truly, anything goes.

If you want to make your partner's morning extra special with something simple and sweet, consider sending them one of these "good morning" texts. They'll be smiling until they see you again.

1. Good morning, beautiful.

2. I hope your day is as wonderful as you are.

3. Hi sunshine, how'd you sleep?

4. I missed you last night, baby.

5. I loved waking up to you this morning.

6. I've been thinking about you all morning.

7. Just stopping by this fine morning to say I love you.

8. I can't wait to see you later.

9. You are the bacon to my eggs, the PB to my J, and the french to my toast. Just wanted to say good morning, and now, I'm hungry.

10. I wish I could've woken up next to you this morning.

11. Have I ever told you how lucky I am to have you?

12. My day starts and ends with you, not the sun. Good morning.

13. Hi, can we avoid all of our responsibilities today and spend the whole day in bed? Please!

14. I hope your day is as nice as your butt! Good morning, babe!

15. Just wanted to let you know you're the first thing I think about every morning, and the last thing I think about every night.

16. I had a dream about you last night. I guess that's proof dreams do come true.

17. Have a great day at work, babe!

18. I miss you already, come back.

19. Thank you for everything, for being you, for being the best partner, for making me the happiest person in the world.

Are you cringing at the cuteness? Good. Send one of these sweet texts, and maybe you'll even get one back. Then you can both can walk around with big ol' smiles on your faces. All your co-workers will ask you if you're OK. Just watch.