If you’ve been on a FaceTime date, you’re well aware that while it’s the closest you can get to an in-person hang, it’s an entirely *unique* experience. You have all kinds of special considerations to make, like setting the right mood in your environment, figuring out when to end the call, and finding ways to flirt when you’re not in the same physical space together. Some people struggle under these circumstances, while others just naturally excel at it. So, which Myers-Briggs personality types make great FaceTime dates? You might be surprised to discover that they only share one trait in common.

It's easy to assume that extroverts have a leg up on a FaceTime dates because they become energized from being around others. That said, sometimes energy simply doesn’t translate when you’re not in the same room with someone, so introverts can easily be just as engaging during a virtual chat. The one preference that does seem to come into play here is Feeling. Feelers tend to be more inclined to openly share their thoughts and feelings, as well as more in tune with their date’s state of mind, which can obviously come in handy when you’re seeking to spark a love connection.

There's no denying that FaceTime dates come with their own challenges — like potential connectivity issues or other technical difficulties — but if you can hop on a call with one of the following personality types, you're in good hands.

ENFP Nothing makes the ENFP feel more alive than making social and emotional connections with others. Adaptable, energetic, and charming AF, The Campaigner is a people person through and through — and that, in a nutshell, is why they shine on FaceTime dates. When an ENFP starts discussing something they’re passionate about, whether it’s a documentary they just saw or a new creative hobby they took on, they ooze an undeniably infectious enthusiasm. Both curious and observant, they’re quick to infer deeper meaning and make connections between ideas, which enables them to keep the conversation flowing and evolving with ease. Their humor, wit, and masterful storytelling capabilities definitely don’t hurt, either. Campaigners are totally capable of having small talk, but they’d much rather go deep and discuss your dreams or find out what makes you tick. If a certain topic is making their date uncomfortable, or just falling flat, they have a talent for steering the convo to a different subject in a way that feels totally natural. Best of all, the positive vibes they bring to the table are downright contagious, meaning you’re bound to leave the FaceTime date feeling uplifted and encouraged.