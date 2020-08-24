3 Enneagram Types Who Prefer Committed Relationships, So Lock It Down

Some people were basically born to get serious when it comes to relationships. They thrive on the slow burn that builds over time, the thrill of getting to know someone on a deeper level, and the sense of comfort that comes from pouring all their energy into one person. If that's you — or the boo you're looking for — then it's worth considering the Enneagram. There are certain Enneagram types who prefer committed relationships, making them perfect #endgame material.

If you're new to the Enneagram, this system includes nine personality types who have distinct motivations that drive their behavior in relationships. Once you know your own Enneagram type (as well as your date's type), you can instantly gain a better understanding of their core needs and desires, as well as why they do what they do. While some types are more suited to single life and playing the field (*ahem* — looking at you, Sevens), others would much rather settle down with one soul mate.

Each type has their own unique reasoning for this preference, but the point is, they're all looking for their person. Sound like you? Then you'll definitely want to keep your feelers out for one of these commitment-focused Enneagram types.

One Shutterstock Ones like structure, so being in casual situations with no rules or guidelines is kind of their worst nightmare. They'd rather be in a romantic situation where they know what's expected of them, and they're crystal clear on their sense of responsibility to the other person. Another reason why Ones are flourish in committed relationships is that they typically have a firm grasp on their priorities and objectives. They don't waste time on things or people that aren't bettering their life in some way — they know what they want, and they've already thought out all the steps they need to achieve it. When it comes to dating, that means the One will rarely date with no end goal in mind. Ones are known for the dedication they bring to everything they do, and that includes their love life. So, not only do Ones prefer serious relationships, but once they're in one, you can count on them to give 100%. And since they're perfectionists through and through, they'll constantly be looking for ways to improve as a partner.

Two A Two is basically born a nurturer, so it makes sense why they'd prefer to be in a relationship — otherwise, their caring instincts might be wasted. After all, this personality type has an amazing ability to detect the needs and wants of others — and they can channel this intuition and empathy in a remarkable way the closer they get to someone. The Two's feeling of self-worth is very much tied to how helpful they can be to others. Giving to someone else makes them feel good, which is largely why they're eager to have a partner they can dote on. Most important to know is that the Two's core desire is to feel loved — and since they can't get that from a hookup or a passing fling, they'll almost always seek out connections with long-term potential.