If someone has ever told you they're not the "relationship type," that may not have been total BS. Some people seriously do struggle when it comes to relationships, and it can be due to their type — or, at least, their Enneagram type. For the Enneagram types who commit to relationships, stability is far more important than excitability. They'd rather have a standing date night than a one-night stand. And for them, having someone who cares about their whereabouts and habits isn't suffocating — it's reassuring.

As Stef Safran, matchmaking and dating expert, previously explained to Elite Daily, people shy away from commitment for a number of reasons. They may fear getting hurt. They may not be ready to settle down. They may just want to be on their own right now! "I think most people want a committed relationship in the long run," she said, "but sometimes you want to see what else is out there." However, for those who are always into the prospect of a long-term relationship, the idea of committing to one person is never scary or limiting. Not sure what your Enneagram type is? Take the test. You may just be one of the three Enneagram types who thrives in exclusive relationships.

Type 1 (The Perfectionist) Pekic/E+/Getty Images Type 1s are serious-minded individuals, so it shouldn't be a surprise that they take their romantic relationships very seriously. Perfectionists tend to set lofty goals for themselves, but above all, leading a structured and stable life is the ultimate goal. They put just as much time and effort into their relationships as they do their jobs and school work, because for them, commitment is sacred. You might question whether or not a Type 1 actually gets any sleep, but you'll never have reason to question a Type 1's loyalty. Once they commit themselves to something, there's no distracting them.

Type 4 (The Individualist) You wouldn't think an Individualist would be great in a partnership, but Type 4s are actually hopeless romantics. These quirky, artistic types never struggle to express themselves, and unlike Type 1s, Individualists make decisions by following their heart rather than their head. While highly emotional and a bit temperamental, Type 4s are happiest when they find a partner with whom they can share their innermost feelings and desires. For them, the ultimate goal is to create original work and live in a way that is unconventional and wholly unique, but if they can share their wacky lives with someone, that's even more fulfilling.

Type 6 (The Loyalist) Type 6s are team players, hard workers, and generous partners, and as the name implies, you can always depend on a Loyalist to have your back. These types thrive when they're members of a tight-knit social group, but they feel even more secure when they're in a committed relationship that offers trust and connection. A mutually-supportive relationship is what most Loyalists seek, and if that partnership also gives them a sense of belonging, they'll do everything in their power to make it work. Type 6s live to find their crew, but even more importantly, they want to find their person.