If 2018 put your love life through the ringer, Jan. 1, 2019 is the perfect time to smash the "reset" button on all things sex and dating in your life. What's the best way to go about accomplishing this? Add some 2019 New Year's resolutions for dating to your list.

If you're Team Single and planning on remaining so in 2019, you have every right to pour the sparkling energy of a new year into yourself. Take yourself on dates! Set aside time and figure out what you truly desire from romantic relationships. Get back to the friendships you may or may not have been neglecting, back when you were drunk in love a few weeks or months or years ago.

For those of us continuing the chase in 2019, be sure to come equipped with everything you need to make this the happiest year of dating yet. If exercise is what you need to feel good going into 2019, find a partner-in-crime and take it easy on yourself. Commit to that beauty sleep. But spoiler alert: The biggest changes you should make this year are trying new things, putting yourself first, and putting f*ckboys (of all genders) last. Here are some ideas for your toolbox if you want to live your best dating life in 2019.

Get out of your comfort zone. Victor Torres / Stocksy One way to get a fresh start in 2019 is to challenge the dating habits you established or maintained in 2018. This can be as simple as chatting up hot people at actual, physical bars instead of swiping all the time — no matter how awkward it may be at first. Challenging your habits can also mean switching up the kinds of people you ask out or the kinds of dates you go on. A lot can be learned when you're dating someone from a different culture or whose background diverges from who you typically date. You can also find that asking potential bae out to a hip-hop show instead of an art gallery (or a winter hike instead of a movie) can showcase a different side of someone.

Stop putting up with ghosting... & breadcrumbing, & orbiting. Studio Firma / Stocksy It's exhausting think about the whys and what-ifs. You may never know what the other person was thinking. But what you do know for sure is that you're a fantastic human being and that their loss is truly their loss. If you still can't shake off curiosity after being ghosted, your best bet is getting acquainted with the block button. You may feel powerless if your crush is the one who's gone into ghost mode. You can, however, do your best to keep it pushing when getting over being ghosted. Being a victim of breadcrumbing is a bit trickier. The other person has left the "window" open, so to speak. Again, the what-ifs. And orbiting is just as bad. While blocking someone who's technically out of your life may be aggressive, hiding your Instagram or Snapchat Story from the alien ex or the astronaut hookup isn't. That way, you'll have peace of mind and won't feel salty every time you see who's watched your story. It puts you in a good place to move on and turn your attention to next worthy romantic interest.