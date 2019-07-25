28 Captions For Wedding Toast Pics, Because You're Sippin' Bubbly & Feelin' Lovely

If you had to pick your favorite part of any wedding, you might choose the toasts. There's just something about the maid of honor, best man, or close relatives of the couple talking about love that make your heart soar. You love listening to the stories from when the newlyweds were dating, and laughing with everybody over the embarrassing moments and inside jokes they've shared over the years. Once the speech is over, the room always raises their glasses of champagne, in celebration of two people finding happily ever after. It's pretty picture-perfect and makes you think, "I need some captions for wedding toast!" for when you post those bubbly memories on social media.

Whether you're making a toast at your best friend's wedding or intently listening while someone makes one for you and your significant other, those emotional, heartfelt, and hilarious moments deserve to be documented on Instagram. They deserve to be captured in a beautiful and peachy filter from one of your favorite influencers, or the talented photographer who's in attendance. That way, you can look back on the big day and vividly remember the details — the bouquets of peonies on the table, sparkling bottles, and smiles, well, everywhere.

You can recall how you felt the minute the microphone was turned on, and the rush of excitement, nerves, and happiness when you heard the clink of everyone's drinks. The fancy dresses, photo booth, and delicious filet mignon you ordered for dinner will be right there on your feed, too. Not to mention, you'll also likely post a few videos from the event to show your followers the fun-filled atmosphere and cake getting sliced.

So, here are the 28 captions for wedding toasts that, I strongly believe, are exactly what you need and looking for. Spoiler alert: They'll say to the world, "I'm sippin' bubbly, and feelin' lovely," and celebrate love.

Shutterstock

1. "Raise your glasses to the newlyweds."

2. "You've got a love like no other."

3. "Sippin' bubbly, feelin' lovely."

4. "Champagne is always a good idea."

5. "She's bright like glitter, and bubbly like champagne."

6. "You're the avocado to my wedding toast."

7. "This wedding would've been toast without you."

8. "To have and to hold."

9. "They decided on forever."

10. "There's a lot of love in the air."

11. "Sip, sip, hooray."

12. "Every love story is beautiful, but yours is my favorite."

13. "I love you to the moon and back."

14. "Live for the moments you've always dreamed about."

15. "So many of my smiles begin with you."

16. "Toasts, champagne, and wedding cake found here."

17. "Here's to marriage, an endless sleepover with your best friend."

18. "Love is meant to be an adventure." — Gordon B. Hinckley

19. "This is the kind of love we live for."

20. "You are, hands down, my favorite people."

21. "And suddenly, all the love songs were about you two."

22. "Champagne wishes and wedding kisses."

23. "This is the part where we drink champagne."

24. "I'm just happy to be here."

25. "Together is a beautiful place to be."

26. "Nothing fancy, just love."

27. "All the heart eyes for you two."

28. "Love, laughter, and happily ever after."

Did you find a caption or two for your wedding toast pics? If so, let me give you a few other essentials for the big day and posting it on social media. First, you should have some captions for saying, "I do," or dancing with your dad or father figure in your life, because those are always really big and sweet moments. You should also have some ideas for clever bachelorette party pics, so you and your besties make a statement on Instagram. Otherwise, you're good to go. I'll toss a few likes your way, OK? Weddings make me feel bubbly and lovely, too.