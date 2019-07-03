28 Captions For Flower Girl & Ring Bearer Pics That Are Just Too Cute

Here's the situation: About a month or two ago, you walked down the aisle and married your best friend. You strutted toward them in a long, white dress, with a huge smlie painted over your face. You looked them in the eyes, and vowed to always be there for them — through sickness and in health — and then said, "I do." After a couple of romantic poems and lots of happy tears, you slipped a ring on each other's finger and shared a sweet smooch. It was magical from beginning to end, but also couldn't have been done without two very special people. Do you need some captions for flower girl and ring bearer pics that are too cute? I thought so.

Because, now that you have all of your wedding pictures back from the photographer, you want to show your appreciation for the little ones that you love. Their bowtie and tulle-filled dress may be small, but they made a huge difference on your big day, covering the aisle in pink petals and carrying the rings that bond you and your significant other for life. They gave the friends and family members in attendance all the heart eyes, when they held hands as they danced down the aisle and asked for an extra slice of cake at the reception.

In addition, on a daily basis, they're always a reminder to you to laugh and love more, worry less, and, in the words of Kate Spade, "Leave a little sparkle wherever you go." That's essential to living your #bestlife with your partner, and filling your marriage with sweet moments and memories. It's something that you should keep in the back of your mind, well past the fancy dinner, dancing with your dad, and celebration of love that just went down.

That's why you want to post a picture from your wedding day of your flower girl and ring bearer on social media, with one of these captions that'll tug on your heartstrings. The entire world can, and should, get that reminder, too, and see their cuteness right now.

1. "I couldn't have gotten married without you."

2. "It's the little things in life."

3. "Every wedding needs a petal patrol."

4. "Here comes the ring bearer."

5. "Falling in love with your flower power."

6. "I look over at you and see sunshine."

7. "You got this, flower girl."

8. "If you think I'm cute, wait until you see them."

9. "Hey, mister. Take care of my sister."

10. "Hurry up. I want a slice of wedding cake."

11. "Rings are like ice cream. There's always room for more."

12. "I'm just happy to be here."

13. "I love you with every pizza my heart."

14. "Happy girls are the prettiest girls." — Audrey Hepburn

15. "So many of my smiles begin with you."

16. "Roses are red, violets are blue. We needed a flower girl, and are so happy we picked you."

17. "Life is better with flowers and rings."

18. "Well-dressed and wedding obsessed."

19. "This is the part where we walk down the aisle."

20. "All the heart eyes for my flower girl and ring bearer."

21. "Nothing fancy, just love."

22. "Live for the moments you've always dreamed about."

23. "She leaves a little bit of sparkle wherever she goes." — Kate Spade

24. "Together is a beautiful place to be."

25. "Happy lil' things."

26. "Cuteness overload."

27. "Happily ever after begins here."

28. "So little and so loved."

Did you find a couple of captions that you like? Sweet. Then, my job here is done. Although, I want to give you the scoop on things you should do now that you're married, too. For example, I think you should consider making plans with your significant other and best friend, so they can bond and make some memories together. You should also think about ways you can continue to surprise, appreciate, and love your partner, as you start this new chapter of your relationship.

Other than that, I hope you post a lot of your wedding pictures to social media, so that the entire world can catch a glimpse into your big day. I'll be sure to like all the flower girl and ring bearer pics you post, especially if they're topped off with one of these cute captions.