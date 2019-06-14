Every once in a while, I grab breakfast with my dad at our favorite local diner. We meet at a booth near the back corner of the restaurant, that has teal cushions and a jukebox near the window. The waiter typically gives us a couple of menus, but we never open them, because we know exactly what we're going to order. (I always get an omelette with home fries, in case you were wondering.) While we wait for our coffee, vanilla milkshakes, and sides of bacon to arrive to the table, we catch up on life and daydream about all the memories to come. I'd be lying if I said we didn't talk about our father-daughter dance, and the much-needed captions for dancing with dad on your wedding day that'll spark those happy tears.

Because, truth be told, we've both probably been dreaming about that moment since I was in, well, kindergarten. We've both likely thought about the song we want to dance to, or at least the artist that should be singing in the background. Over the years, my dad has made it clear that anything by Frank Sinatra is a good choice, while I've suggested various country songs that were seemingly made for weddings, intimate dances, and the celebratory moments in life. I've written them down in a note in my phone or on a slip of paper, so that I wouldn't forget them when the time comes to say, "I do," and hit the dance floor with my dad.

Can you say the same? I'm going to take a wild guess and say, "Definitely, yes." Dancing with your dad has come across your mind more than once, and the pictures that your photographers can, and should, take on your wedding day have been saved to your Pinterest boards for years. You've pinned the shots where you're holding up a champagne glass, sharing a kiss with your significant other, and of course, doing a casual waltz with your day one — aka your dad, or the dad figure in your life.

You've even downloaded the best preset packs to your device, and saved captions for when you inevitably post those sweet memories on social media for the world to see. I don't blame you one bit. But, I also want to add to your growing list of captions. I think these 28 will be picture-perfect for those happy tears. Tissues, required.

1. "All the heart eyes for my dad."

2. "Always my dad, and forever my best friend."

3. "Hey, want to dance with me?"

4. "My wedding wouldn't have been the same without you."

5. "I don't know much about baseball, but I know you're a total catch."

6. "He's the kind of person I want to be."

7. "When you love what you have, you have everything you need."

8. "Together is a beautiful place to be."

9. "Like father, like daughter."

10. "I have my very own superhero."

11."You'll always have a piece of my heart."

12. "The best feeling is knowing that I'm a little piece of you."

13. "Live for the moments you've always dreamed about."

14. "I'm grateful for so much, but especially you."

15. "Here's to love, laughter, and happily ever after."

16. "My heart is, and always will be, yours." — Jane Austen, Sense & Sensibility

17. "Nothing fancy, just a lot of love."

18. "It's been an emotional day. Even the cake is in tiers."

19. "Thank you for loving me all of these years."

20. "In the whole wide world, nobody loves me like you do."

21. "You are never too grown up to stop needing your dad."

22. "It takes a strong mom to be a father, too."

23. "I love you more than burritos. That's some serious love."

24. "You mean everything and more to me."

25. "We've got a love like no other."

26. "Never miss a chance to dance with your dad."

27. "This is the part where we're supposed to dance."

28. "And if the music is good, you dance."

Did you find at least a few captions that you like? Sweet! Show them to your dad to make sure he approves, and then get ready to hit the "share" button. Also, grab a box of tissues or two, because you're going to flip through the snaps and likely be overwhelmed with the joy and love that you're going to feel on your wedding night.

It's going to be straight-up magical. And I'm truly so excited for you, your significant other, and everyone that gets to celebrate the start of something new. Of course, your dad or the dad figure in your life is one of those people in attendance, and the one that'll share one of the most incredible moments with you on the dance floor. Oh boy, here come the happy tears already. Tissues, please!