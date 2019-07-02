Let's be honest: There are many important people in your life. There's your best friend, who's been around since day one, when you were in kindergarten and still learning the difference between purple and pink. She remembers when you got your scooter, and introduced you to your favorite brand of chocolate pudding. Then, there's your partner, who may or may not have entered your life recently, and appreciates all of your quirks. You love them both and want them to be comfortable and close with each other, too. I don't blame you, and that's why I've come up with some things to do with your partner and best friend that'll bond them for life.

Because, if we're being really honest, you're so grateful for these two people and don't know what you'd do without them. They're the ones you go to for and with everything, from the problems you're facing at work, to the memes you found on the Internet. They laugh with you at your embarassing stories and listen intently when you talk about your passions, hopes, and wild dreams. You consider yourself so lucky that you get to make them smile on a daily basis, and vice versa.

The more you think about it, together, they would be unstoppable. They would be like peanut butter and jelly, milk and cookies, or Ann Perkins and Ben Wyatt from Parks and Recreation. They would make waves in the world, and truly bond while doing these five things with you.

1. Go To An Adventure Park Dom Stuart/Stocksy The first of these activities that'll bond your best friend and your partner is going to an adventure park. For those of you who don't know, this is a space where you can check major items off of your bucket list like ziplining, cliff jumping, and rock climbing. It's also a space where you can conquer your fears or get outside of your comfort zone. Now, I'm a firm believer that you should do whatever you're most comfortable with — first and foremost. It can be really rewarding to conquer your fear of heights and the like, but it's also not #necessary when you're also trying to bond with your SO and your BFF. But, if all three of you are feeling adventurous and outdoorsy, I'd highly recommend taking to the treetops and diving into the ocean for some once-in-a-lifetime memories. A pair of good sneakers, a water bottle, and a deep love for living life, required.

2. Treat Yourselves To A Spa Day Next, you, your best friend, and your partner need to treat yourselves to a day at the spa. You need to break out your comfy robes, your cucumber slices, and your bottles of nail polish, and get your rest and relaxation on. Do you think you can do that? Of course. You've been telling the two most important people in your life for ages that you need a massage and a pedicure, like, now. You've been sending them links to coupons and ongoing deals, in hopes that they would say, "I'm in. I'll pick you up in five minutes." Unfortunately, they haven't quite gotten the hints yet. But, that's OK, because you can bond with them both over all the essential oils and the steam in the sauna. Just thinking about it makes you feel more relaxed and ready to take on the "real world."

3. Have A Bonfire At The Beach Nick Bondarev/Stocksy Growing up, you made some of your very best friends while hanging out at a bonfire. Someone in your friend group texted everyone they knew saying, "S'mores and a fire at my place," and you immediately responded, "Sounds good to me." You threw a couple extra bags of marshmallows in your car, and headed to their house near the beach. You talked with everyone at the fire for hours about everything from life, to school, and the bands you were listening to. After having lots of heart-to-heart conversations, you realized that you were bonded with these people for life. So, I have a question for you: Why not recreate that welcoming and cozy atmosphere for your best friend and your partner? It would 100% bring them closer together, and give them the opportunity to share a few laughs, too. Give it a try and let me know how it goes, OK?

4. Check Out A Karaoke Bar I've never met a karaoke bar that I didn't like. And I'd be willing to bet that your best friend and your partner can say the same. Like me, I'm sure they have their go-to songs, like "All Star" by Smash Mouth and "22" by Taylor Swift, that they would sing if the microphone got thrown into their hands. They probably have a few dance moves picked out for this scenario, too. So, find a spot near you that's all about dancing until dawn and belting out the greatest hits, and invite your people to come along. Make a group chat between the three of you and send a message that says something like, "Let's check out this karaoke bar tonight," along with a few emojis or a GIF that'll spark the pop star in their souls. Then, pick out a chic outfit, go out on the town, and see what the night brings. Odds are, your best friend and partner will bond for life.