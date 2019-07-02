This morning, you may have flipped through your schedule and realized one thing: You don't have any major summer plans. You don't have any international trips in the books, or long weekends that are meant to be spent exploring the coast with your BFFs. There are a few coffee dates, happy hours, and Instagram-worthy photo shoots penciled in here and there. But, other than those hour-long adventures, the next season of your life is looking a little, well, boring. You know that concerts, beach days, and spontaneous drives will likely come up, and you'll make the most of your time. I'm here to tell you that you shouldn't fret, because, if you don't have summer plans, you and your BFFs can still make some and new memories, too.

First things first, let's recap. Last summer, around this time, you were running errands and packing your suitcase for a week with the sun and beautiful surf in Mexico. You were cleaning your apartment, posting a few "away" messages on social media, and emptying your camera roll. You were the farthest thing from bored, and really looking forward to getting to the airport, sitting on the plane, and taking a deep breath.

After your week in Mexico, you were going to visit your long-distance BFF in her city, and spend a weekend in the national parks near your town. Arguably, you had too many plans. Oh, well. That means this summer you and your BFFs can do these seven adventurous things.

1. Go To An Amusement Park Seth Mourra/Stocksy I think it's pretty safe to assume you and your BFFs won't be bored if you go to an amusement park. The sparkling games, rollercoasters, Ferris wheels, and waterslides are built for your enjoyment and entertainment. Not to mention, the French fry stands and neon signs are the perfect backdrop for your social media pics. So, this summer, make some plans to go to the land of cotton candy with your people. Grab a spot in line for every single ride and dance down the sidewalks with a popsicle or scoop of ice cream. Feel a rush of adrenaline when the swings start, or when you win the biggest prize. (I'll come with next time, OK?)

2. Get A Pair Of Matching Tattoos If I had to take a wild guess, I'd say that you and your BFFs have talked about getting matching tattoos since, well, forever. In fact, you've probably spent many afternoons, scrolling through Pinterest and saving the minimalistic ones that you like. This summer, why not make that daydream into a reality and get inked? It'll seal your friendship deal, and be an adventurous thing that you can check off your bucket list. Just make sure that you're getting your tattoos done somewhere reputable and safe, and you really want one. After all, once you put a moon or sun on your ankle, it's there for life.

3. Take A Skateboarding Lesson Marija Savic/Stocksy Summer means that you and your BFFs want to do more things outside. You want to go swimming in waterfalls, and spend all of your afternoons on the boardwalk near the beach. Have you considered learning how to skateboard while soaking up the sun? I sure hope so! It's the one sport that might not be on your radar right now, but will make you feel so adventurous and straight-up cool. Once you fall a couple of times, you'll start perfecting tricks and racing around the bowls and ramps. You'll start imagining you're in a blink-182 music video, and singing "All The Small Things" at the top of your lungs.

4. Make Your Own Iced Coffee Or Matcha When the weather gets warmer, your go-to snacks and drinks start to change. You begin to make bright and colorful salads for lunch, and fresh smoothies for breakfast. Most notably, you switch from a steaming cup of Joe to an iced coffee or matcha. The barista at your local java joint knows if and when you make this change, and prepares your brew to your liking. You have to admit, it'd be pretty sweet to know how to make your order at home. That's why, this summer, you and your BFFs can, and should, learn how to make iced coffee or matcha from the comfort of your kitchen. You can do this by watching videos or finding recipes online, and following the instructions carefully. Easy peasy!

5. Check Out A Food Truck Festival Bruce And Rebecca Meissner/Stocksy I don't know about you, but my favorite plans involve food. If my BFFs text me and say, "Hey, do you want to grab sushi," or "We're grabbing breakfast tomorrow morning," I'm always in. I look at the menus in advance, and excitedly order once we arrive at the restaurant. If you can say the same, then you should check out a food truck festival with your people this summer. In my personal opinion, it's the best kind of event for hanging in the sunshine and making new memories. You and your BFFs can try a taste of tacos, burgers, cupcakes, and more, and take a bunch of pictures as you go. What more could you ask for?

6. Go On An Ice Cream Crawl Here's the scoop. I think that ice cream tastes so much better in the summer. Something about a scoop of cookies and cream on top of a waffle cone in the middle of July is serendipitous. I love walking into my favorite parlors, trying their new flavors, and ordering them to-go. That feeling is what inspired me to send you and your BFFs on an ice cream crawl this summer, so that you can treat yourself to something sweet and get in touch with where you live. Start by mapping out all the best spots for ice cream in your area. Then, go to them and order a scoop at each, with at least one topping. (Pro tip: Take a disposable camera with you for an added bonus.)