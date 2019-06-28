Growing up, you always imagined what your wedding day would be like. You thought about the colorful bouquets of flowers that would line the aisle, and the song you'd dance to with your significant other for the very first time. You dreamed about the sparkling lights that would hang from the ceiling at the venue, and all the romantic moments like reciting your vows and saying, "I do." In addition, you got excited for the other weddings you would likely attend as an adult, where you'd stand next to your bestie as she finds her happily ever after. Unfortunately, sometimes life doesn't work out exactly as you have planned. Keep your head up, OK? When you aren't asked to be a bridesmaid, the struggle can be very real — but, I'm determined to find the bright side.

First things first, though, I want you to know that your feelings are valid. It's normal to be disappointed, frustrated, and maybe a little angry, too. If I were in your shoes, I would put on some old Taylor Swift music, treat myself to some cookie dough ice cream, and take a deep breath. Then, I would focus on all the beautiful things to come on my BFF's wedding day, and the ways that I can support her just the same.

Because, truth is, you don't have to be a bridesmaid to be there for your bestie when she gets married. You just have to find the bright side of these five struggles.

1. You Don't Take Pictures With The Wedding Party Leah Flores/Stocksy Being a bridesmaid comes with many duties. You have to make sure that the bride is prepared to spend forever with the love of her life. You need to double-check that she's written her vows, picked out the flowers for her bouquet, and tested out her hair and makeup in advance. You also need to pose for a ton of pictures with the wedding party, including the candid ones. I don't know about you, but that sounds exhausting. Sure, it would be sweet to be in the official photos from your bestie's big day. But, not being a bridesmaid and taking pictures with the rest of the bridal crew means that your smile gets a break. It means you get to head straight for the snacks at the cocktail hour after the ceremony, and document the reception on your own Instagram stories. The very best part? It means you don't have to worry about coming up with a bunch of clever captions for dancing or falling in love, or a place in your feed for those wedding pics.

2. You Don't Get Your Hair And Makeup Done Leah Flores/Stocksy Typically, on the day of the wedding, the bridesmaids get ready with the bride. They retreat to a suite in a dreamy hotel, where a hairdresser and makeup artist have set up their brushes and palettes. From there, they spend the next hour or so getting pampered and prepped. You'd really love to be treated to the facials, manicures, and pedicures that they do. But, look on the bright side: Not being a bridesmaid means that you get to choose your own look and host your very own spa day. The wedding party may be trying to match their nails, or sport the same long curls, but you get to recreate the hairstyles that you've been saving on Pinterest. You also are able to get ready on your own time. So, if you want to shower and then lay in bed in a cozy towel for a bit — well, you totally can.

3. You Sit With Other Friends And Family Members Simply put, weddings bring people together. They give you the chance to meet friends and family members that you wouldn't have otherwise, all in the name of love. If nothing else, that's something to celebrate on your bestie's wedding day — even if sitting with second cousins and co-workers feels awkward. Because, odds are, it may feel a little bit uncomfortable at first. You'll find your table, introduce yourself, and start asking the typical icebreaker questions like, "What do you do for a living," and "Where are you from?" Everybody will respond, though, and the conversation will eventually get rolling. Then, the music and dancing will start, and all the pressure of social interaction will be off. You'll dance with your bestie and make so many memories, despite not being a bridesmaid. After all, she knows you have the moves, and really wouldn't want to break it down with anyone else.

4. You Don't Make A Toast Or Speech Leah Flores/Stocksy In my personal opinion, toasts and speeches are the best parts of weddings. I just love listening to people talk about the ones they love, and watching their face light up over inside jokes and memories. The maid-of-honor always blushes, and the best man always gets a good laugh from the crowd. If you were a bridesmaid, you would probably have to make one of those toasts or speeches. But, not being a bridesmaid means that you get to sit back, relax, and enjoy the show. You get to see people's reactions as your bestie's wedding party talks about the beautiful things about her, and proudly nod when they say something that you would've said. And you don't have to worry about coming up with those words yourself. Phew! That would've been so stressful.