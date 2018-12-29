30 Clever Captions For Champagne Toasts That Sparkle Like Your NYE Outfit

New Year's Eve is right around the corner, and it's almost time to celebrate. You're gearing up for an amazing night with your best friends, and checking off everything on your to-do list. You need the most perfect sparkly outfit, party hats for your everyone in your crew, confetti, and of course, champagne flutes and bubbly for a midnight toast. The one thing that may slip through the cracks is having the most clever captions for champagne pics on hand for when you're ready to post on social media.

You might not think they're as necessary as confetti poppers, but when you want to post a toasting selfie on Instagram, you don't want to waste an extra second trying to come up with a great caption. These 30 captions will help you share your memories ASAP, so you can get off your phone in no time. You've got a party to get back to, after all, and who knows, you might even have your New Year's Eve kiss waiting for you.

You've been excited for this night ever since you found the perfect jumpsuit to wear. Get ready to pop the champagne, clink, snap, share on the 'Gram, and then get right back to welcoming the new year by dancing with confetti in your hair.

1. "The new year will be here in a prosecco."

2. "Bring on the bubbly."

3. "Champagne in the membrane."

4. "A toast with bubbles."

5. "Tonight's forecast: 99 percent chance of champagne and confetti showers."

6. "Was looking for a New Year's kiss, but realized I just wanted a champagne toast."

7. "Pop, fizz, clink."

8. "Come quickly, I am tasting the stars." — Dom Pérignon

9. "Meet me at midnight."

10. "Home is where the champagne is."

11. "Finishing the year sparkling."

12. "We clink, because we're on the brink of a new year."

13. "Fizz the season for champagne toasts."

14. "Here's to the nights we felt alive." — Eve 6, "Here's To The Night"

15. "Got everything I need: my friends, a cute dress, and a little champagne."

16. "Sparkling."

17. "The best things in life are free. The second best things are very, very expensive." — Coco Chanel

18. "I don't need a bubbly personality. Champagne's the only bubbles I need."

19. "In a bubbly kind of mood tonight."

20. "Let's get fizzical."

21. "It's no sham that I want champagne."

22. "Have a sparkling night."

23. "Life is the bubbles." — The Little Mermaid, "Under the Sea"

24. "Coco Chanel once said, 'I only drink champagne on two occasions. When I am in love and when I am not,' and I'm telling you, I'm in love with this champagne."

25. "There's happiness in every bubble." — Cat Deeley

26. "Wouldn't want to make this toast with anyone else."

27. "I love champagne, because champagne loves me."

28. "It's a pink champagne kind of night."

29. "Get you a squad as sparkling as your champagne."

30. "With my friends and champagne, I know this will be the best year yet."