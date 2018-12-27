30 Cute Captions For New Year's Toast Pics & Clinking Your Glass For The 'Gram

Whether you have the perfect party dress picked out or not, New Year's Eve is happening — and soon. The ball has taken its respective place in Times Square, and packs of glitter have been purchased for the second the clock strikes midnight. Have you figured out where you'll be? Some years, it's fun to hang on your couch and have a self-care night. (Ringing in 2019 with facials? Sign me up!) Other years called for going out with your friends for champagne and fancy cuisine. This year, you're not quite sure of your plans yet, but you know you're going to need some cute captions for New Year's toast pics and clinking your glass for the 'Gram.

If you're the sentimental girl in your friend group who's good with words, you probably love reminiscing on old memories and pulling out high school yearbooks. You have photo albums filled with polaroids from past New Year's celebrations, and have notes scribbled on the back of each so that you don't forget the details. (Spoiler alert: What will be is going to be even better, if you can believe it!) So, when midnight comes around, you're going to make the toast — telling your friends what you're so grateful for, and what you're looking forward to.

You may have already started prepping and figuring out what you want to say when the clock strikes 12. You may crack a few jokes, and throw in a few prosecco puns. And quoting Sex And The City always works, right?

After all the laughs die down is a good time to talk about the adventures that you've had in the past year — the winter road trips and embarrassing stories that will never get old. Then, you'll raise your glass at midnight and let the good vibes and glitter roll.

The only thing you haven't prepped is a caption to go along with the toast. Your camera will be in attendance, no matter what you're doing on New Year's night. Having one of these 30 captions ready to go is #necessary for clinking your glass and posting it on the 'Gram.

1. "Once you pop, the fun don't stop."

2. "Smile, there's bubbly."

3. "The best is yet to come."

4. "Until further notice, celebrate everything."

5. "I want your midnights." — Taylor Swift, "New Year's Day"

6. "Follow the glasses of champagne. They know the way."

7. "Hello new year. Let's have something special."

8. "Glitter, good vibes, and glasses of champagne."

9. "I'd like to make a toast — and some bacon and eggs, too."

10. "Catching flights of champagne in the new year. No ticket required."

11. "I just rescued some champagne. It was trapped in a bottle."

12. "Midnight made me do it."

13. "Making a toast to what has been and the beautiful things that will be."

14. "Worry a little less, live and pour a little more."

15. "Make a wish, take a chance, make a change." — Kelly Clarkson, "Breakaway"

16. "There are so many beautiful reasons to be happy."

17. "Surround yourself with positive people and prosecco."

18. "All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us." — J.R.R. Tolkien

19. "Running on love, laughter, and lots of prosecco."

20. "Prosecco is the answer. What was the question?"

21. "It's the rule of life that everything you have always wanted comes the very second you stop looking for it." — Sex and the City

22. "Note to self: This year is going to be a good one."

23. "Beautiful years start with a little bubbly."

24. "Going with the idea that midnight and this toast will change everything."

25. "Champagne is my favorite color."

26. "Our glasses are sharing a midnight kiss."

27. "It's the little things in life, like the clink of two glasses of champagne."

28. "Choose happiness and champagne."

29. "Cheers, cheers, cheers."

30. "Pop, fizz, clink."

Now, I know you're good with words and could probably come up with a caption on your own. But, you're already swamped coming up with resolutions that will make you feel like an adult in the new year, and grabbing an outfit for the night of. So, let me help with this one, OK?

Simply get your toast ready and paint your toes a bright shade of red. Midnight has never looked so good — and that's why you need to clink your glass proudly, and put it on the 'Gram.