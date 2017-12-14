26 Instagram Captions For New Year's Eve & Toasting To New Beginnings

The end of the year is near, which means it's time to turn it up in celebration of new beginnings. On New Year’s Eve, you may plan on dressing up in your sparkliest of outfits and dancing the night away with your SO or besties by your side. There's so much fun to be had, including watching the ball drop on TV in Times Square, popping champagne, and of course, kissing your bae at midnight. It's an evening you’ll want to remember forever, so taking pictures is crucial. In order to post your favorite pics later on, you'll need some Instagram captions for New Year's Eve.

Your caption is one final toast to the year, so be sure to make it a good one. You also don't want to miss the countdown to midnight if you're struggling to find the right words to say. No need to fret, because I have you covered with these 26 New Year's Eve captions that are set to sparkle and shine on your feed. This way, you can make your way over to your partner or crush, so when the clock strikes 12, you're perfectly placed to receive a kiss and toast to what’s to come.

Shutterstock

1. "This is the face of someone who’s excited about all the things to come.”

2. "I’m ready for midnight kisses that lead to new years wishes.”

3. "You know what a new year means? New beginnings."

4. "Taking applications now for my New Year's kiss."

5. "Time to put your party pants on."

6. "Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right." — Oprah

7. "You don’t get a second chance at making a good impression, so I decided to dress nice for the new year."

8. "Making way for the new."

9. "A whole new chapter with you."

10. "This is the beginning of anything you want."

11. "Walking in a confetti wonderland"

12. "I’m ready to jet-set on a new year of adventures.”

13. "May your new year sparkle brighter than the Times Square ball."

14. "The best endings always have confetti.”

15. "Time to scream, ‘I love this song,’ for every song on the NYE playlist.”

16. "Why wait to kiss me at midnight when I’m all cute over here rn?”

17. "I wanted to sparkle more than the Times Square ball, and I think I crushed it.”

18. "If your hair is done properly and you're wearing good shoes, you can get away with anything." — Iris Apfel

19. "A lot can happen in a year, and I can’t wait to start."

20. "I can’t wait to control-alt-delete, and start anew.”

21. "Just so you know, that's sooo totally last year."

22. "You want to know my resolution? Continue to be awesome, duh."

23. "[Insert year], let’s do this.”

24. "Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you." — Taylor Swift, "New Year's Day"

25. "I plan on being knee-deep in confetti.”

26. "New year. New feels. New chances. Same dreams."