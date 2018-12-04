30 Cute Captions For New Year's Eve Snapshots You'll Want To Remember Forever

Every year, I fall more and more in love with New Year's Eve. I enjoy staying cozy at home in my PJs and watching the ball drop, but it's also fun getting glammed up in something sparkly and dancing the night away with my besties. Of course, every fab moment needs to be documented with a few selfies, accompanied by cute captions for New Year's Eve.

This festive night is both a time to reflect on the memories you've made this past year, and cheers to what's to come in the near future. I loved seeing my friends' top nine pictures of the year on Instagram last year. It filled me with instant nostalgia, and also made me hopeful to make the new year ever better.

So, when the countdown begins, snap a squad goals pic of the crew that's been by your side through it all, and capture an Insta-worthy selfie of your NYE #lewk with a flute of champagne. These are just a few of the snapshots you'll want to remember for years to come. When you're ready to post something on the 'Gram, use any of these 30 captions to make the new year sparkle.

1. "Glitter is my signature color."

2. "Wishing you peace, love, and laughter in the new year."

3. "Merry everything, and a happy always."

4. "Pop goes the new year."

5. "On New Year's Eve, I want you to kiss me at 11:59 and do not finish until 12:01. Therefore, I have a perfect ending, and definitely, a perfect beginning."

6. "Let's sparkle this new year."

7. "Wishing you the best year ever."

8. "The year is yours. What will you do with it?"

9. "You know all those things you've always wanted to do? You should go do them." — E.J. Lamprey

10. "My New Year's resolution is to be more awesome than last year."

11. "Sparkling into the new year like..."

12. "Glow, babe."

13. "Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

14. "Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right." — Oprah Winfrey

15. "365 new days, 365 new chances."

16. "Take my hand, and let's go on an adventure."

17. "My six-word love story: started with a New Year's kiss."

18. "Sparkle on, darling."

19. "Spread the sparkle."

20. "You can't handle all this sparkle."

21. "Rise and sparkle."

22. "I only roll with goddesses."

23. "I sparkle so much, I could be a firework."

24. "I'm captivated by you baby like a fireworks show." — Taylor Swift, "Sparks Fly"

25. "Kiss me beneath the milky twilight." — Sixpence None The Richer, "Kiss Me"

26. "It's a bubbly kind of night."

27. "Make it pop like pink champagne."

28. "Hold on to the memories, they will hold on to you." — Taylor Swift, "New Year's Day"

29. "There's glitter on the floor after the party." — Taylor Swift, "New Year's Day"

30. "Hello new year, you have me smiling from ear to ear."